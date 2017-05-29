Sports Listen

Monday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP David Price from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of LHP Eric Skoglund from Omaha (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Adrian Beltre from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF/OF Drew Robinson to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Justin Grimm from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Iowa.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated OF/INF Howie Kendrick from the 10-day DL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Stephen Drew from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Matt Grace to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Trey McNutt.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Chris Garia.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB LaKeith Walls.

Sports News
The Associated Press

