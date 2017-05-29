Monday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated LHP David Price from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Brandon Workman to Pawtucket (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Danny Duffy on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of LHP Eric Skoglund from Omaha (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated 3B Adrian Beltre from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF/OF Drew Robinson to Round Rock (PCL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Justin Grimm from Iowa (PCL). Optioned RHP Felix Pena to Iowa.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated OF/INF Howie Kendrick from the 10-day DL.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated INF Stephen Drew from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Matt Grace to Syracuse (IL).
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed RHP Trey McNutt.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Chris Garia.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed LB LaKeith Walls.
