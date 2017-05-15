Money Leaders

|HORSE RACING
|Through May 14
|National Thoroughbred Racing Association
|Jockeys
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Mike Smith
|94
|25
|10
|22
|$16,455,283
|John Velazquez
|291
|69
|34
|39
|$8,381,074
|Jose Ortiz
|468
|86
|95
|77
|$8,198,271
|Javier Castellano
|431
|84
|63
|63
|$7,437,381
|Florent Geroux
|425
|95
|69
|71
|$6,496,694
|Irad Ortiz Jr.
|440
|108
|99
|77
|$5,877,499
|Julien Leparoux
|328
|56
|52
|38
|$5,601,733
|Joel Rosario
|289
|53
|53
|44
|$5,600,279
|William Buick
|6
|1
|1
|1
|$4,730,000
|Flavien Prat
|329
|73
|52
|60
|$4,610,514
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Bob Baffert
|103
|33
|15
|11
|$16,487,978
|Todd Pletcher
|402
|104
|71
|54
|$11,898,031
|Steven Asmussen
|652
|139
|115
|95
|$8,207,161
|Chad Brown
|214
|62
|43
|26
|$5,077,364
|Mark Casse
|341
|68
|50
|34
|$4,686,973
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|408
|83
|70
|67
|$3,655,445
|John Gosden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|$3,600,000
|Doug O’Neill
|250
|35
|49
|32
|$3,470,969
|Michael Maker
|379
|78
|65
|59
|$3,412,948
|James Jerkens
|67
|15
|14
|10
|$3,121,883
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Arrogate
|2
|2
|0
|0
|$13,000,000
|Gun Runner
|2
|1
|1
|0
|$2,300,000
|Always Dreaming
|4
|4
|0
|0
|$2,260,600
|Shaman Ghost
|2
|1
|1
|0
|$2,200,000
|Neolithic
|2
|0
|0
|2
|$2,000,000
|Mind Your Biscuits
|2
|1
|1
|0
|$1,219,800
|Thunder Snow (IRE)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|$1,200,000
|Seventh Heaven (IRE)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|$1,200,000
|Imperative
|3
|2
|0
|0
|$970,425
|Girvin
|4
|2
|1
|0
|$849,800
|U.S. Trotting
|Drivers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Jason Bartlett
|983
|226
|169
|137
|$4,450,859
|Jordan Stratton
|864
|152
|127
|127
|$3,495,689
|Matt Kakaley
|979
|138
|138
|126
|$2,907,194
|Aaron Merriman
|1711
|394
|283
|236
|$2,835,366
|George Brennan
|803
|94
|95
|90
|$2,276,239
|Corey Callahan
|1236
|225
|178
|158
|$2,184,172
|Mark MacDonald
|742
|85
|96
|87
|$2,003,416
|Yannick Gingras
|707
|146
|119
|85
|$1,957,542
|Daniel Dube
|740
|66
|80
|97
|$1,953,565
|Tim Tetrick
|680
|136
|94
|97
|$1,905,712
|Trainers
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Ron Burke
|1233
|274
|184
|167
|$3,736,645
|Rene Allard
|652
|146
|104
|80
|$2,095,543
|Richard Banca
|430
|75
|76
|64
|$1,909,393
|Gilbert Garcia-Herrera
|474
|77
|76
|72
|$1,247,652
|Scott Di Domenico
|374
|71
|49
|55
|$1,206,264
|Andrew Harris
|358
|68
|58
|42
|$1,157,445
|Richard Moreau
|497
|92
|77
|77
|$972,622
|Rob Harmon
|270
|54
|37
|27
|$797,561
|Matias Ruiz
|281
|37
|34
|36
|$672,361
|Carmen Auciello
|444
|53
|56
|45
|$661,343
|Horses
|
|Sts
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Earnings
|Somewhere in L A 6GP
|16
|7
|4
|2
|$346,500
|Keystone Velocity 9HP
|7
|3
|0
|1
|$323,000
|MacKenzie A 5MP
|8
|2
|2
|1
|$205,800
|Missile J 4GP
|11
|7
|0
|3
|$180,180
|Medusa 6MP
|16
|5
|2
|4
|$164,510
|Soto 5HP
|14
|6
|0
|1
|$161,950
|Freeze Out 4MP
|13
|7
|3
|1
|$161,640
|Caviart Luca 6GP
|13
|5
|1
|2
|$144,900
|Blood Brother 5GP
|15
|3
|5
|2
|$140,400
|Cousin Mary 4MP
|13
|11
|1
|0
|$135,000
|TENNIS
|Through May 14
|ATP World Tour
|Money
1. Roger Federer, $5,159,370
2. Rafael Nadal, $4,736,096
3. Dominic Thiem, $1,666,904
4. Stan Wawrinka, $1,418,797
5. David Goffin, $1,150,735
6. Andy Murray, $1,096,300
7. Grigor Dimitrov, $1,028,524
8. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, $972,307
9. Pablo Carreno Busta, $963,443
10. Pablo Cuevas, $954,381
1. Andy Murray, 10360
2. Novak Djokovic, 6845
3. Stan Wawrinka, 5605
4. Rafael Nadal, 5195
5. Roger Federer, 5035
6. Milos Raonic, 4180
7. Dominic Thiem, 4035
8. Marin Cilic, 3735
9. Kei Nishikori, 3470
10. David Goffin, 3055
1. Rafael Nadal, 4735
2. Roger Federer, 4045
3. Dominic Thiem, 2085
4. David Goffin, 1640
5. Stan Wawrinka, 1600
6. Grigor Dimitrov, 1465
7. Pablo Carreno Busta, 1335
8. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 1310
9. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 1230
10. Jack Sock, 1230
|Race To Milan (21-and-under)
1. Alexander Zverev, 1130
2. Borna Coric, 631
3. Frances Tiafoe, 397
4. Chung Hyeon, 383
5. Ernesto Escobedo, 322
6. Daniil Medvedev, 315
7. Karen Khachanov, 290
8. Casper Ruud, 281
9. Jared Donaldson, 281
10. Quentin Halys, 276
1. Serena Williams, $2,704,680
2. Venus Williams, $1,803,738
3. Johanna Konta, $1,733,550
4. Elena Vesnina, $1,592,838
5. Simona Halep, $1,472,614
6. Kristina Mladenovic, $1,286,673
7. Karolina Pliskova, $1,283,238
8. Caroline Wozniacki, $1,212,149
9. Svetlana Kuznetsova, $1,210,590
10. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, $893,395
1. Angelique Kerber, 7035
2. Serena Williams, 6110
3. Karolina Pliskova, 6010
4. Simona Halep, 5205
5. Dominika Cibulkova, 4480
6. Johanna Konta, 4330
7. Garbine Muguruza, 4287
8. Svetlana Kuznetsova, 4260
9. Agnieszka Radwanska, 4195
10. Caroline Wozniacki, 3915
1. Karolina Pliskova, 2317
2. Caroline Wozniacki, 2240
3. Johanna Konta, 2140
4. Kristina Mladenovic, 2121
5. Elina Svitolina, 1945
6. Venus Williams, 1937
7. Svetlana Kuznetsova, 1710
8. Simona Halep, 1605
9. Elena Vesnina, 1468
10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 1437
|MOTORSPORTS
|NASCAR
|Monster Energy Cup Points
|Through May 13
1. Kyle Larson, 475.
2. Martin Truex Jr, 431.
3. Brad Keselowski, 408.
4. Chase Elliott, 361.
5. Jamie McMurray, 354.
6. Kevin Harvick, 347.
7. Kyle Busch, 325.
8. Jimmie Johnson, 323.
9. Joey Logano, 320.
10. Clint Bowyer, 317.
|XFINITY Points
|Through May 6
1. Elliott Sadler, 330.
2. Justin Allgaier, 301.
3. William Byron, 252.
4. Darrell Wallace Jr, 235.
5. Daniel Hemric, 229.
6. Michael Annett, 224.
7. Matt Tifft, 216.
8. Ryan Reed, 206.
9. Blake Koch, 202.
10. Brennan Poole, 193.
|Camping World Truck Points
|Through May 12
1. Johnny Sauter, 189.
2. Christopher Bell, 187.
3. Matt Crafton, 145.
4. Chase Briscoe, 135.
5. Timothy Peters, 134.
6. Kaz Grala, 132.
7. Ben Rhodes, 129.
8. Grant Enfinger, 117.
9. Brett Moffitt, 107.
10. Regan Smith, 106.
|Formula One
|Through May 14
1. Sebastian Vettel, 104.
2. Lewis Hamilton, 98.
3. Valtteri Bottas, 63.
4. Kimi Raikkonen, 49.
5. Daniel Ricciardo, 37.
6. Max Verstappen, 35.
7. Sergio Perez, 34.
8. Esteban Ocon, 19.
9. Felipe Massa, 18.
10. Carlos Sainz, 17.
1. Simon Pagenaud, 191.
2. Scott Dixon, 181.
3. Josef Newgarden, 152.
4. Helio Castroneves, 149.
5. Will Power, 145.
6. James Hinchcliffe, 137.
7. Sebastien Bourdais, 136.
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 117.
9. Alexander Rossi, 99.
10. Takuma Sato, 97.