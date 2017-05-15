Sports Listen

Money Leaders

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:31 pm 2 min read
HORSE RACING
Through May 14
National Thoroughbred Racing Association
Jockeys
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Mike Smith 94 25 10 22 $16,455,283
John Velazquez 291 69 34 39 $8,381,074
Jose Ortiz 468 86 95 77 $8,198,271
Javier Castellano 431 84 63 63 $7,437,381
Florent Geroux 425 95 69 71 $6,496,694
Irad Ortiz Jr. 440 108 99 77 $5,877,499
Julien Leparoux 328 56 52 38 $5,601,733
Joel Rosario 289 53 53 44 $5,600,279
William Buick 6 1 1 1 $4,730,000
Flavien Prat 329 73 52 60 $4,610,514
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Bob Baffert 103 33 15 11 $16,487,978
Todd Pletcher 402 104 71 54 $11,898,031
Steven Asmussen 652 139 115 95 $8,207,161
Chad Brown 214 62 43 26 $5,077,364
Mark Casse 341 68 50 34 $4,686,973
Jerry Hollendorfer 408 83 70 67 $3,655,445
John Gosden 1 1 0 0 $3,600,000
Doug O’Neill 250 35 49 32 $3,470,969
Michael Maker 379 78 65 59 $3,412,948
James Jerkens 67 15 14 10 $3,121,883
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Arrogate 2 2 0 0 $13,000,000
Gun Runner 2 1 1 0 $2,300,000
Always Dreaming 4 4 0 0 $2,260,600
Shaman Ghost 2 1 1 0 $2,200,000
Neolithic 2 0 0 2 $2,000,000
Mind Your Biscuits 2 1 1 0 $1,219,800
Thunder Snow (IRE) 2 1 0 0 $1,200,000
Seventh Heaven (IRE) 1 0 1 0 $1,200,000
Imperative 3 2 0 0 $970,425
Girvin 4 2 1 0 $849,800
U.S. Trotting
Drivers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Jason Bartlett 983 226 169 137 $4,450,859
Jordan Stratton 864 152 127 127 $3,495,689
Matt Kakaley 979 138 138 126 $2,907,194
Aaron Merriman 1711 394 283 236 $2,835,366
George Brennan 803 94 95 90 $2,276,239
Corey Callahan 1236 225 178 158 $2,184,172
Mark MacDonald 742 85 96 87 $2,003,416
Yannick Gingras 707 146 119 85 $1,957,542
Daniel Dube 740 66 80 97 $1,953,565
Tim Tetrick 680 136 94 97 $1,905,712
Trainers
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Ron Burke 1233 274 184 167 $3,736,645
Rene Allard 652 146 104 80 $2,095,543
Richard Banca 430 75 76 64 $1,909,393
Gilbert Garcia-Herrera 474 77 76 72 $1,247,652
Scott Di Domenico 374 71 49 55 $1,206,264
Andrew Harris 358 68 58 42 $1,157,445
Richard Moreau 497 92 77 77 $972,622
Rob Harmon 270 54 37 27 $797,561
Matias Ruiz 281 37 34 36 $672,361
Carmen Auciello 444 53 56 45 $661,343
Horses
Sts 1st 2nd 3rd Earnings
Somewhere in L A 6GP 16 7 4 2 $346,500
Keystone Velocity 9HP 7 3 0 1 $323,000
MacKenzie A 5MP 8 2 2 1 $205,800
Missile J 4GP 11 7 0 3 $180,180
Medusa 6MP 16 5 2 4 $164,510
Soto 5HP 14 6 0 1 $161,950
Freeze Out 4MP 13 7 3 1 $161,640
Caviart Luca 6GP 13 5 1 2 $144,900
Blood Brother 5GP 15 3 5 2 $140,400
Cousin Mary 4MP 13 11 1 0 $135,000
TENNIS
Through May 14
ATP World Tour
Money

1. Roger Federer, $5,159,370

2. Rafael Nadal, $4,736,096

3. Dominic Thiem, $1,666,904

4. Stan Wawrinka, $1,418,797

5. David Goffin, $1,150,735

6. Andy Murray, $1,096,300

7. Grigor Dimitrov, $1,028,524

8. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, $972,307

9. Pablo Carreno Busta, $963,443

10. Pablo Cuevas, $954,381

Ranking

1. Andy Murray, 10360

2. Novak Djokovic, 6845

3. Stan Wawrinka, 5605

4. Rafael Nadal, 5195

5. Roger Federer, 5035

6. Milos Raonic, 4180

7. Dominic Thiem, 4035

8. Marin Cilic, 3735

9. Kei Nishikori, 3470

10. David Goffin, 3055

Race

1. Rafael Nadal, 4735

2. Roger Federer, 4045

3. Dominic Thiem, 2085

4. David Goffin, 1640

5. Stan Wawrinka, 1600

6. Grigor Dimitrov, 1465

7. Pablo Carreno Busta, 1335

8. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 1310

9. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 1230

10. Jack Sock, 1230

Race To Milan (21-and-under)

1. Alexander Zverev, 1130

2. Borna Coric, 631

3. Frances Tiafoe, 397

4. Chung Hyeon, 383

5. Ernesto Escobedo, 322

6. Daniil Medvedev, 315

7. Karen Khachanov, 290

8. Casper Ruud, 281

9. Jared Donaldson, 281

10. Quentin Halys, 276

WTA
Money

1. Serena Williams, $2,704,680

2. Venus Williams, $1,803,738

3. Johanna Konta, $1,733,550

4. Elena Vesnina, $1,592,838

5. Simona Halep, $1,472,614

6. Kristina Mladenovic, $1,286,673

7. Karolina Pliskova, $1,283,238

8. Caroline Wozniacki, $1,212,149

9. Svetlana Kuznetsova, $1,210,590

10. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, $893,395

Ranking

1. Angelique Kerber, 7035

2. Serena Williams, 6110

3. Karolina Pliskova, 6010

4. Simona Halep, 5205

5. Dominika Cibulkova, 4480

6. Johanna Konta, 4330

7. Garbine Muguruza, 4287

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova, 4260

9. Agnieszka Radwanska, 4195

10. Caroline Wozniacki, 3915

Race

1. Karolina Pliskova, 2317

2. Caroline Wozniacki, 2240

3. Johanna Konta, 2140

4. Kristina Mladenovic, 2121

5. Elina Svitolina, 1945

6. Venus Williams, 1937

7. Svetlana Kuznetsova, 1710

8. Simona Halep, 1605

9. Elena Vesnina, 1468

10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 1437

MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR
Monster Energy Cup Points
Through May 13

1. Kyle Larson, 475.

2. Martin Truex Jr, 431.

3. Brad Keselowski, 408.

4. Chase Elliott, 361.

5. Jamie McMurray, 354.

6. Kevin Harvick, 347.

7. Kyle Busch, 325.

8. Jimmie Johnson, 323.

9. Joey Logano, 320.

10. Clint Bowyer, 317.

XFINITY Points
Through May 6

1. Elliott Sadler, 330.

2. Justin Allgaier, 301.

3. William Byron, 252.

4. Darrell Wallace Jr, 235.

5. Daniel Hemric, 229.

6. Michael Annett, 224.

7. Matt Tifft, 216.

8. Ryan Reed, 206.

9. Blake Koch, 202.

10. Brennan Poole, 193.

Camping World Truck Points
Through May 12

1. Johnny Sauter, 189.

2. Christopher Bell, 187.

3. Matt Crafton, 145.

4. Chase Briscoe, 135.

5. Timothy Peters, 134.

6. Kaz Grala, 132.

7. Ben Rhodes, 129.

8. Grant Enfinger, 117.

9. Brett Moffitt, 107.

10. Regan Smith, 106.

Formula One
Through May 14

1. Sebastian Vettel, 104.

2. Lewis Hamilton, 98.

3. Valtteri Bottas, 63.

4. Kimi Raikkonen, 49.

5. Daniel Ricciardo, 37.

6. Max Verstappen, 35.

7. Sergio Perez, 34.

8. Esteban Ocon, 19.

9. Felipe Massa, 18.

10. Carlos Sainz, 17.

IndyCar
Through May 13

1. Simon Pagenaud, 191.

2. Scott Dixon, 181.

3. Josef Newgarden, 152.

4. Helio Castroneves, 149.

5. Will Power, 145.

6. James Hinchcliffe, 137.

7. Sebastien Bourdais, 136.

8. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 117.

9. Alexander Rossi, 99.

10. Takuma Sato, 97.

Money Leaders
