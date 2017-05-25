Move over, Andy Hawkins: Elon throws no-hitter, loses 1-0

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Call it the oh-no-hitter.

Two Elon pitchers combined on a no-hitter Thursday, but the Phoenix lost 1-0 to the College of Charleston. The loss eliminated Elon from the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament and ended its season at 27-30.

Jordan Barrett and George Kirby combined to throw the first no-hitter in CAA Tournament history. Barrett struck out two in 4 2/3 innings before Kirby came in and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings.

The lone run came after a rain delay in the fifth. Barrett walked two and hit a batter to load the bases, and Erven Roper scored on Bradley Dixon’s groundout.

It was reminiscent of the no-hitter Andy Hawkins of the New York Yankees threw in 1990 — when he lost 4-0 to the Chicago White Sox.