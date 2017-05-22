Sports Listen

Moyes quits Sunderland after relegation from EPL

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned after the team’s relegation from the English Premier League.

The former Manchester United coach announced his decision at a meeting with the club hierarchy in London on Monday.

Owner chairman Ellis Short says “having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character.”

Moyes lasted only one season at Sunderland.

The Scot says, “I wish the players and my successor well in their efforts towards promotion back to the Premier League.”

