Sports Listen

Trending:

What's in Trump's 2018 budget? New OPM director nominatedMore spending on federal IT?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mystics beat Sky 82-67…

Mystics beat Sky 82-67 in Delle Donne’s return to Chicago

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 3:25 pm < a min read
Share

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her return to Chicago and the Washington Mystics beat the Sky 82-67 on Wednesday.

The 2015 MVP asked to be traded in the offseason after four seasons with the Sky. She opened the scoring with a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line and finished 7 of 15 from the floor.

Washington broke it open early in the fourth quarter with a 14-6 spurt. Delle Donne had six points during the span, and Ivory Latta and Natasha Cloud each hit a 3-pointer.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (2-2), ranked sixth in the AP power poll. Reserve Tianna Hawkins scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Cappie Pondexter led 10th-ranked Chicago (1-3) with 17 points and 10 assists. She also moved into seventh on the WNBA career assists list. Stefanie Dolson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against her former team, and Allie Quigley also scored 13 — all in the first half.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mystics beat Sky 82-67…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct physical fitness test on stationary bikes in hangar bay

Today in History

1962: NASA astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits Earth three times

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 23, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9017 0.0034 2.24%
L 2020 25.5547 0.0100 3.69%
L 2030 28.5190 0.0182 5.24%
L 2040 30.7305 0.0232 6.00%
L 2050 17.6327 0.0155 6.69%
G Fund 15.3279 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8088 -0.0282 1.75%
C Fund 33.3424 0.0620 7.16%
S Fund 43.0973 0.0693 5.78%
I Fund 28.1328 -0.0109 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.