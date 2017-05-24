Mystics beat Sky 82-67 in Delle Donne’s return to Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her return to Chicago and the Washington Mystics beat the Sky 82-67 on Wednesday.

The 2015 MVP asked to be traded in the offseason after four seasons with the Sky. She opened the scoring with a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line and finished 7 of 15 from the floor.

Washington broke it open early in the fourth quarter with a 14-6 spurt. Delle Donne had six points during the span, and Ivory Latta and Natasha Cloud each hit a 3-pointer.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (2-2), ranked sixth in the AP power poll. Reserve Tianna Hawkins scored 12 points and grabbed nine boards.

Cappie Pondexter led 10th-ranked Chicago (1-3) with 17 points and 10 assists. She also moved into seventh on the WNBA career assists list. Stefanie Dolson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against her former team, and Allie Quigley also scored 13 — all in the first half.