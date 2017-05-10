|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
|Philadelphia
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|Miami
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|Atlanta
|11
|19
|.367
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Cincinnati
|18
|15
|.545
|½
|Chicago
|17
|16
|.515
|1½
|Milwaukee
|17
|16
|.515
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|19
|.424
|4½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Los Angeles
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Arizona
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|San Diego
|13
|21
|.382
|8
|San Francisco
|11
|23
|.324
|10
___
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.
Baltimore 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 12, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 5, Texas 1
Colorado 10, Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game
Texas 11, San Diego 0
Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings
Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 1
St. Louis 6, Miami 5
Milwaukee 11, Boston 7
Houston 8, Atlanta 3
Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 1, 2nd game
Detroit 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Seattle (Gallardo 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cain 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Miley 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 4-1) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Kendrick 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 2-4) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.