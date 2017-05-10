Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 10, 2017 4:00 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 21 12 .636
New York 16 16 .500
Philadelphia 13 18 .419 7
Miami 13 19 .406
Atlanta 11 19 .367
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 18 14 .563
Cincinnati 18 15 .545 ½
Chicago 17 16 .515
Milwaukee 17 16 .515
Pittsburgh 14 19 .424
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 21 13 .618
Los Angeles 19 14 .576
Arizona 18 16 .529 3
San Diego 13 21 .382 8
San Francisco 11 23 .324 10

___

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.

Baltimore 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 12, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game

Texas 11, San Diego 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6, Miami 5

Milwaukee 11, Boston 7

Houston 8, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Detroit 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gallardo 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cain 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 1-1) at Houston (Musgrove 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1) at Colorado (Marquez 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Miley 1-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 4-1) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 0-0) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Kendrick 0-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 2-4) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

