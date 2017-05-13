|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|New York
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Philadelphia
|13
|19
|.406
|8
|Miami
|13
|21
|.382
|9
|Atlanta
|12
|20
|.375
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|St. Louis
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Milwaukee
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Chicago
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|22
|.389
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Los Angeles
|21
|15
|.583
|1½
|Arizona
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|San Diego
|14
|23
|.378
|9
|San Francisco
|12
|24
|.333
|10½
___
Baltimore at Washington, ppd.
Boston 4, Milwaukee 1
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 7
Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 2
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 2, 17 innings
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-0) at San Francisco (Moore 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Washington (Roark 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 2-3) at Miami (Volquez 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-2) at Arizona (Walker 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game