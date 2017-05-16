|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|New York
|16
|21
|.432
|8
|Philadelphia
|14
|21
|.400
|9
|Atlanta
|14
|21
|.400
|9
|Miami
|14
|23
|.378
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|21
|15
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|Cincinnati
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|Chicago
|18
|19
|.486
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|22
|.421
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|Los Angeles
|22
|16
|.579
|1½
|Arizona
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|San Francisco
|15
|24
|.385
|9
|San Diego
|14
|25
|.359
|10
___
Miami 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 9
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Atlanta 10, Toronto 6
Houston 7, Miami 2
Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at San Diego (Richard 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.