National League

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:45 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 24 13 .649
New York 16 21 .432 8
Philadelphia 14 21 .400 9
Atlanta 14 21 .400 9
Miami 14 23 .378 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 15 .583
Milwaukee 21 17 .553 1
Cincinnati 19 18 .514
Chicago 18 19 .486
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 24 15 .615
Los Angeles 22 16 .579
Arizona 22 18 .550
San Francisco 15 24 .385 9
San Diego 14 25 .359 10

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 9

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Toronto 6

Houston 7, Miami 2

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at San Diego (Richard 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

