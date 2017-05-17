Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:55 am 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 25 13 .658
New York 16 22 .421 9
Atlanta 15 21 .417 9
Philadelphia 14 22 .389 10
Miami 14 24 .368 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 16 .568
Milwaukee 22 18 .550 ½
Cincinnati 19 19 .500
Chicago 19 19 .500
Pittsburgh 16 23 .410 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 25 15 .625
Los Angeles 22 17 .564
Arizona 23 18 .561
San Francisco 16 24 .400 9
San Diego 15 26 .366 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Toronto 6

Houston 7, Miami 2

Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 3

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4

Houston 12, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 3-1) at Miami (Urena 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4), 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-4), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Feldman 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 2-5) at St. Louis (Leake 4-2), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Garza 2-0) at San Diego (Chacin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

