|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|New York
|16
|22
|.421
|9
|Atlanta
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|Philadelphia
|14
|22
|.389
|10
|Miami
|14
|24
|.368
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Milwaukee
|22
|18
|.550
|½
|Cincinnati
|19
|19
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|16
|23
|.410
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Arizona
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|Los Angeles
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|San Francisco
|17
|24
|.415
|8½
|San Diego
|15
|26
|.366
|10½
___
Atlanta 10, Toronto 6
Houston 7, Miami 2
Arizona 7, N.Y. Mets 3
San Diego 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4
Houston 12, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5
Texas 5, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 7, Minnesota 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 3
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Houston (McCullers 3-1) at Miami (Urena 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-3) at Arizona (Corbin 3-4), 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Washington (Turner 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Cole 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Biagini 1-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Feldman 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-2) at Minnesota (Santana 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 2-5) at St. Louis (Leake 4-2), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Garza 2-0) at San Diego (Chacin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Cashner 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cahill 3-2), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.