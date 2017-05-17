|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Atlanta
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|New York
|16
|23
|.410
|9
|Philadelphia
|14
|22
|.389
|9½
|Miami
|14
|25
|.359
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Milwaukee
|22
|18
|.550
|½
|Cincinnati
|19
|19
|.500
|2½
|Chicago
|19
|19
|.500
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|17
|23
|.425
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Arizona
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|San Francisco
|17
|25
|.405
|9
|San Diego
|15
|26
|.366
|10½
___
Atlanta 9, Toronto 5
Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4
Houston 12, Miami 2
Free webinar: Register now to learn about data center optimization strategies at the Justice and State departments.
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5
Texas 5, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 7, Minnesota 3
Boston 6, St. Louis 3
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2
‘If you’re a really good federal worker, you should welcome’ the reorganization plan, OMB says
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3, Miami 0
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.