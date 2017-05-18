Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 25 14 .641
Atlanta 16 21 .432 8
New York 16 23 .410 9
Philadelphia 14 23 .378 10
Miami 14 25 .359 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 18 .581
St. Louis 21 17 .553
Chicago 20 19 .513 3
Cincinnati 19 20 .487 4
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 25 15 .625
Arizona 24 18 .571 2
Los Angeles 23 18 .561
San Francisco 17 25 .405 9
San Diego 15 29 .341 12

___

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Toronto 5

Washington 8, Pittsburgh 4

Houston 12, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5

Texas 5, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 7, Minnesota 3

Boston 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Roark 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-3), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 3-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stroman 3-2) at Atlanta (Teheran 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Miami (Volquez 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

The Associated Press

