|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Atlanta
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|New York
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|Philadelphia
|14
|24
|.368
|10
|Miami
|14
|25
|.359
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|18
|.571
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|17
|.553
|1
|Chicago
|21
|19
|.525
|2
|Cincinnati
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Pittsburgh
|18
|23
|.439
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Arizona
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Los Angeles
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|San Francisco
|17
|25
|.405
|9
|San Diego
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
___
Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.
Houston 3, Miami 0
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1
Atlanta 8, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5
Texas 9, Philadelphia 3
Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2
Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 3-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 3-3), 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Walker 3-3) at San Diego (Weaver 0-4), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Nicolino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 4-0), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.