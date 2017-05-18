Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 10:05 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 25 15 .625
Atlanta 16 21 .432
New York 16 23 .410
Philadelphia 14 24 .368 10
Miami 14 25 .359 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 24 18 .571
St. Louis 21 17 .553 1
Chicago 21 19 .525 2
Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4
Pittsburgh 18 23 .439
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 26 16 .619
Arizona 24 18 .571 2
Los Angeles 23 18 .561
San Francisco 17 25 .405 9
San Diego 15 28 .349 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 3-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Walker 3-3) at San Diego (Weaver 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Miami (Nicolino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News
