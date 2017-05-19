Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 10:06 pm 1 min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 25 15 .625
New York 17 23 .425 8
Atlanta 16 22 .421 8
Philadelphia 15 24 .385
Miami 14 26 .350 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 18 .581
St. Louis 21 17 .553
Chicago 21 20 .512 3
Cincinnati 19 21 .475
Pittsburgh 18 24 .429
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 26 16 .619
Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2
Arizona 24 18 .571 2
San Francisco 17 25 .405 9
San Diego 15 28 .349 11½

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto 9, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 6-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 2-3) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.

Sports News
