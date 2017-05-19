|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|New York
|17
|23
|.425
|8
|Atlanta
|16
|22
|.421
|8
|Philadelphia
|15
|24
|.385
|9½
|Miami
|14
|26
|.350
|11
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|18
|.581
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|17
|.553
|1½
|Chicago
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|Cincinnati
|19
|21
|.475
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|24
|.429
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Los Angeles
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Arizona
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|San Francisco
|17
|25
|.405
|9
|San Diego
|15
|28
|.349
|11½
___
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4
Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game
Texas 8, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2
Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game
Toronto 9, Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 2
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Angels 0
Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 6-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Atlanta (Colon 2-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 1-5) at St. Louis (Martinez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 2-3) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:40 p.m.