|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|25
|.444
|8
|New York
|19
|26
|.422
|9
|Miami
|16
|29
|.356
|12
|Philadelphia
|16
|30
|.348
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Milwaukee
|25
|22
|.532
|½
|St. Louis
|23
|21
|.523
|1
|Cincinnati
|23
|24
|.489
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|22
|26
|.458
|4
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Arizona
|30
|19
|.612
|1
|Los Angeles
|28
|20
|.583
|2½
|San Francisco
|20
|29
|.408
|11
|San Diego
|18
|32
|.360
|13½
___
Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Pittsburgh 9, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 1
San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 5, Philadelphia 2
Washington 5, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 4-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 5-2), 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-4) at San Francisco (Blach 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m.