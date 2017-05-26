Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League

National League

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:45 pm 1 min read
Share
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 29 18 .617
Atlanta 20 25 .444 8
New York 19 26 .422 9
Miami 16 29 .356 12
Philadelphia 16 30 .348 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 21 .543
Milwaukee 25 22 .532 ½
St. Louis 23 21 .523 1
Cincinnati 23 24 .489
Pittsburgh 22 26 .458 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 31 18 .633
Arizona 30 19 .612 1
Los Angeles 28 20 .583
San Francisco 20 29 .408 11
San Diego 18 32 .360 13½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 9, Atlanta 4

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 1

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 3

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Philadelphia 2

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Washington 5, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-5), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 3-5) at Washington (Strasburg 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ramirez 4-3) at Miami (Nicolino 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 4-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Cole 2-5), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 5-2), 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-4) at San Francisco (Blach 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » National League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.