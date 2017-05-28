|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|26
|.447
|8½
|New York
|20
|27
|.426
|9½
|Philadelphia
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
|Miami
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|26
|23
|.531
|—
|St. Louis
|24
|22
|.522
|½
|Chicago
|25
|23
|.521
|½
|Cincinnati
|23
|25
|.479
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|23
|27
|.460
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Arizona
|31
|20
|.608
|1
|Los Angeles
|30
|20
|.600
|1½
|San Francisco
|21
|30
|.412
|11
|San Diego
|18
|33
|.353
|14
___
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Colorado 0
San Francisco 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-2) at St. Louis (Leake 5-2), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Delgado 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Roark 4-2) at San Francisco (Moore 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Garza 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 4:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-2) at Miami (Volquez 0-7), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.