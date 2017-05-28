Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 30 18 .625
Atlanta 21 26 .447
New York 20 27 .426
Philadelphia 17 30 .362 12½
Miami 17 30 .362 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 23 .531
St. Louis 24 22 .522 ½
Chicago 25 23 .521 ½
Cincinnati 23 25 .479
Pittsburgh 23 27 .460
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 32 19 .627
Arizona 31 20 .608 1
Los Angeles 30 20 .600
San Francisco 21 30 .412 11
San Diego 18 33 .353 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Angels 5, Miami 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 6, Atlanta 3

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 8:00 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-2) at St. Louis (Leake 5-2), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gaviglio 0-1) at Colorado (Chatwood 4-6), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Delgado 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Roark 4-2) at San Francisco (Moore 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Garza 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-2) at San Diego (Cosart 0-1), 4:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-2) at Toronto (Stroman 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-2) at Miami (Volquez 0-7), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

National League
