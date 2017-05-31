|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|New York
|23
|27
|.460
|8½
|Atlanta
|22
|28
|.440
|9½
|Miami
|21
|30
|.412
|11
|Philadelphia
|17
|34
|.333
|15
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|25
|.519
|—
|Chicago
|25
|26
|.490
|1½
|St. Louis
|24
|25
|.490
|1½
|Cincinnati
|24
|28
|.462
|3
|Pittsburgh
|24
|29
|.453
|3½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|Colorado
|33
|21
|.611
|½
|Arizona
|32
|22
|.593
|1½
|San Francisco
|22
|32
|.407
|11½
|San Diego
|21
|33
|.389
|12½
___
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 4
Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4
Seattle 10, Colorado 4
Miami 7, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3
San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 6, San Francisco 3
Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4
Miami 10, Philadelphia 2
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 1:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-3) at Miami (Locke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.