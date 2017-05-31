Sports Listen

National League

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 4:29 pm < a min read
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 32 19 .627
New York 23 27 .460
Atlanta 22 28 .440
Miami 21 30 .412 11
Philadelphia 17 34 .333 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 25 .519
Chicago 25 26 .490
St. Louis 24 25 .490
Cincinnati 24 28 .462 3
Pittsburgh 24 29 .453
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 20 .623
Colorado 33 21 .611 ½
Arizona 32 22 .593
San Francisco 22 32 .407 11½
San Diego 21 33 .389 12½

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, St. Louis 4

Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 4

Miami 7, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Milwaukee 4, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3

San Diego 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 6, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 5, Cincinnati 4

Miami 10, Philadelphia 2

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 1:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-3) at Seattle (Gallardo 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-3) at Miami (Locke 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

