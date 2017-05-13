Sports Listen

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 6:08 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 4 0 0 12 6 1
Seattle 2 1 2 8 14 9
Portland 2 1 2 8 5 3
Sky Blue FC 2 2 1 7 8 7
Chicago 2 2 0 6 3 3
Boston 2 2 0 6 4 3
Houston 2 3 0 6 5 10
Kansas City 1 2 2 5 3 3
Washington 1 3 1 4 7 12
Orlando 0 2 2 2 2 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Sky Blue FC 3, Houston 1

Seattle 6, Washington 2

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Sunday’s Games

North Carolina at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Houston at Sky Blue FC, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

