National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|4
|0
|0
|12
|6
|1
|Seattle
|2
|1
|2
|8
|14
|9
|Portland
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|7
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|Boston
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|3
|Houston
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|10
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Washington
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|12
|Orlando
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sky Blue FC 3, Houston 1
Seattle 6, Washington 2
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie
North Carolina at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.
Houston at Sky Blue FC, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback
Chicago at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.