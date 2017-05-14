National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|0
|12
|7
|4
|Seattle
|2
|1
|2
|8
|14
|9
|Portland
|2
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|2
|1
|7
|8
|7
|Boston
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Chicago
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|4
|Houston
|2
|3
|0
|6
|5
|10
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Orlando
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|8
|Washington
|1
|3
|1
|4
|7
|12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sky Blue FC 3, Houston 1
Seattle 6, Washington 2
Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Orlando 3, North Carolina 1
Boston 1, Chicago 1, tie
Portland at Boston, 7 p.m.
Houston at Sky Blue FC, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at North Carolina, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.