National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 9:31 pm < a min read
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 2 0 15 10 7
Chicago 3 2 1 10 7 5
Sky Blue FC 3 3 1 10 10 10
Seattle 2 1 3 9 15 10
Portland 2 1 3 9 7 5
Boston 2 2 2 8 7 6
Kansas City 2 2 2 8 4 3
Houston 2 4 0 6 6 12
Orlando 1 2 3 6 7 9
Washington 1 4 1 4 7 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Game

North Carolina 2, Sky Blue FC 0

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m.

North Carolina at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

