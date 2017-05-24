National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|5
|2
|0
|15
|10
|7
|Chicago
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|5
|Sky Blue FC
|3
|3
|1
|10
|10
|10
|Seattle
|2
|1
|3
|9
|15
|10
|Portland
|2
|1
|3
|9
|7
|5
|Boston
|2
|2
|2
|8
|7
|6
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|4
|3
|Houston
|2
|4
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Orlando
|1
|2
|3
|6
|7
|9
|Washington
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|13
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
North Carolina 2, Sky Blue FC 0
Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.