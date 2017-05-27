Sports Listen

National Women’s Soccer League

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 3 0 15 12 10
Chicago 4 2 1 13 10 7
Sky Blue FC 4 3 1 13 12 11
Seattle 3 1 3 12 17 10
Portland 2 1 3 9 7 5
Boston 2 2 2 8 7 6
Kansas City 2 2 2 8 4 3
Orlando 1 3 3 6 8 11
Houston 2 5 0 6 6 14
Washington 1 4 1 4 7 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, North Carolina 2

Sky Blue FC 2, Orlando 1

Washington at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Kansas City at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

Seattle at Chicago, 3 p.m.

National Women's Soccer League
