Nationals 5, Padres 1

|San Diego
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cordoba cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Solarte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Werth lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Schimpf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Spngnbr lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lind 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Szczur rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.d’Arn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|Washington
|100
|200
|20x—5
E_Schimpf (5). DP_Washington 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Washington 7. 2B_T.Turner (10), Rendon (9), Wieters (8). HR_Schimpf (12), T.Turner (5), Harper (15), M.Taylor (3). SB_Werth (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Perdomo L,0-2
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Yates
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Scherzer W,5-3
|8
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|13
|Glover S,4-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Scherzer (Schimpf).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:25. A_28,606 (41,418).
