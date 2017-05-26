Sports Listen

Nationals 5, Padres 1

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:41 pm < a min read
San Diego Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cordoba cf 4 0 1 0 T.Trner ss 4 1 2 1
Solarte 2b 2 0 0 0 Werth lf 3 1 0 0
Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 1 1 2
Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 1 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0
Spngnbr lf 3 0 0 0 Lind 1b 4 0 1 0
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 4 1 2 0
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 M.Tylor cf 4 1 1 2
Szczur rf 3 0 0 0 Difo 2b 4 0 0 0
Aybar ss 3 0 0 0 Schrzer p 4 0 0 0
Perdomo p 2 0 0 0 Glover p 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0
M.Diaz p 0 0 0 0
C.d’Arn ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 3 1 Totals 33 5 8 5
San Diego 000 100 000—1
Washington 100 200 20x—5

E_Schimpf (5). DP_Washington 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Washington 7. 2B_T.Turner (10), Rendon (9), Wieters (8). HR_Schimpf (12), T.Turner (5), Harper (15), M.Taylor (3). SB_Werth (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Perdomo L,0-2 6 6 3 3 2 6
Yates 1 2 2 2 1 1
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Scherzer W,5-3 8 2-3 3 1 1 2 13
Glover S,4-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Scherzer (Schimpf).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:25. A_28,606 (41,418).

