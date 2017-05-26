Nationals 5, Padres 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cordoba cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Solarte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Schimpf 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Spangenberg lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Szczur rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Perdomo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-d’Arnaud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|14
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Werth lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.340
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Lind 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.340
|Wieters c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.266
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Scherzer p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.136
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|9
|San Diego
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
|Washington
|100
|200
|20x—5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th. b-struck out for Spangenberg in the 9th.
E_Schimpf (5). LOB_San Diego 4, Washington 7. 2B_Turner (10), Rendon (9), Wieters (8). HR_Schimpf (12), off Scherzer; Turner (5), off Perdomo; Taylor (3), off Perdomo; Harper (15), off Yates. RBIs_Schimpf (22), Turner (23), Harper 2 (40), Taylor 2 (11). SB_Werth (4).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe 2); Washington 5 (Werth, Lind 3, Scherzer). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Washington 1 for 8.
GIDP_Myers.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Difo, Lind).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perdomo, L, 0-2
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|100
|5.61
|Yates
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.97
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7.15
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 5-3
|8
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|13
|108
|2.77
|Glover, S, 4-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Glover 3-0. HBP_Scherzer (Schimpf).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:25. A_28,606 (41,418).