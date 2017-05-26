Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nationals 5, Padres 1

Nationals 5, Padres 1

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:41 pm < a min read
Share
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cordoba cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304
Solarte 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .240
Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265
Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .167
Spangenberg lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242
b-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Szczur rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226
Aybar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Perdomo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .313
Totals 29 1 3 1 2 14
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244
Werth lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .275
Harper rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .340
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .284
Lind 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .340
Wieters c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288
Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .266
Difo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Scherzer p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .136
Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 5 8 5 3 9
San Diego 000 100 000—1 3 1
Washington 100 200 20x—5 8 0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th. b-struck out for Spangenberg in the 9th.

E_Schimpf (5). LOB_San Diego 4, Washington 7. 2B_Turner (10), Rendon (9), Wieters (8). HR_Schimpf (12), off Scherzer; Turner (5), off Perdomo; Taylor (3), off Perdomo; Harper (15), off Yates. RBIs_Schimpf (22), Turner (23), Harper 2 (40), Taylor 2 (11). SB_Werth (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe 2); Washington 5 (Werth, Lind 3, Scherzer). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Washington 1 for 8.

Advertisement

GIDP_Myers.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Difo, Lind).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perdomo, L, 0-2 6 6 3 3 2 6 100 5.61
Yates 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 3.97
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 7.15
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 5-3 8 2-3 3 1 1 2 13 108 2.77
Glover, S, 4-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Glover 3-0. HBP_Scherzer (Schimpf).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:25. A_28,606 (41,418).

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nationals 5, Padres 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.