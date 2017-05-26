Nationals 5, Padres 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cordoba cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304 Solarte 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .240 Myers 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .265 Schimpf 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .167 Spangenberg lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 b-Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Szczur rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Aybar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Perdomo p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-d’Arnaud ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Totals 29 1 3 1 2 14

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244 Werth lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .275 Harper rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .340 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .284 Lind 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .340 Wieters c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288 Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .266 Difo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Scherzer p 4 0 0 0 0 3 .136 Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 5 8 5 3 9

San Diego 000 100 000—1 3 1 Washington 100 200 20x—5 8 0

a-struck out for Diaz in the 9th. b-struck out for Spangenberg in the 9th.

E_Schimpf (5). LOB_San Diego 4, Washington 7. 2B_Turner (10), Rendon (9), Wieters (8). HR_Schimpf (12), off Scherzer; Turner (5), off Perdomo; Taylor (3), off Perdomo; Harper (15), off Yates. RBIs_Schimpf (22), Turner (23), Harper 2 (40), Taylor 2 (11). SB_Werth (4).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Renfroe 2); Washington 5 (Werth, Lind 3, Scherzer). RISP_San Diego 0 for 2; Washington 1 for 8.

GIDP_Myers.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Difo, Lind).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perdomo, L, 0-2 6 6 3 3 2 6 100 5.61 Yates 1 2 2 2 1 1 24 3.97 Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 7.15 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 5-3 8 2-3 3 1 1 2 13 108 2.77 Glover, S, 4-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.51

Inherited runners-scored_Glover 3-0. HBP_Scherzer (Schimpf).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:25. A_28,606 (41,418).