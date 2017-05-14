Nationals 6, Phillies 5

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Altherr lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Saunders rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Blanco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Stassi 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|c-Joseph ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.278
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Nava ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Heisey lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.140
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.384
|Zimmerman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.385
|Murphy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.267
|Lobaton c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|b-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Turner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|4
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|201
|020—5
|10
|1
|Washington
|001
|021
|02x—6
|8
|0
a-singled for Velasquez in the 6th. b-doubled for Scherzer in the 6th. c-walked for Stassi in the 8th. d-flied out for Ramos in the 8th. e-struck out for J.Turner in the 8th.
E_Hernandez (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 6. 2B_Saunders (6), Harper (10), Lobaton (1), Goodwin (1). 3B_Galvis (3). HR_Taylor (2), off Neshek. RBIs_Blanco (3), Stassi (6), Galvis 2 (23), Knapp (3), T.Turner (18), Harper 2 (34), Taylor 2 (9), Goodwin (1). SB_Herrera (4), Rendon (2). SF_T.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Saunders, Velasquez, Kelly); Washington 4 (T.Turner, Murphy, Rendon 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Blanco 2, Scherzer.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|5
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|100
|5.63
|Garcia
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|1.42
|Ramos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.32
|Neshek, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|1.32
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6
|9
|3
|3
|0
|8
|105
|2.80
|Grace, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|6.23
|J.Turner, W, 2-1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.31
|Albers, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.61
Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-0, J.Turner 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Altherr). WP_Velasquez 2.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:34. A_30,137 (41,418).