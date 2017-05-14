Nationals 6, Phillies 5

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Altherr lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .333 Saunders rf 3 3 2 0 1 0 .246 Blanco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .231 Stassi 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .229 c-Joseph ph-1b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .255 Galvis ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .248 Knapp c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .278 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 a-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 5 10 5 2 10

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. T.Turner ss 3 1 0 1 0 1 .248 Heisey lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .140 Harper rf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .384 Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .385 Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .317 Rendon 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .280 Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .267 Lobaton c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188 b-Goodwin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222 Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Turner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 6 8 6 4 9

Philadelphia 000 201 020—5 10 1 Washington 001 021 02x—6 8 0

a-singled for Velasquez in the 6th. b-doubled for Scherzer in the 6th. c-walked for Stassi in the 8th. d-flied out for Ramos in the 8th. e-struck out for J.Turner in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 6. 2B_Saunders (6), Harper (10), Lobaton (1), Goodwin (1). 3B_Galvis (3). HR_Taylor (2), off Neshek. RBIs_Blanco (3), Stassi (6), Galvis 2 (23), Knapp (3), T.Turner (18), Harper 2 (34), Taylor 2 (9), Goodwin (1). SB_Herrera (4), Rendon (2). SF_T.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Saunders, Velasquez, Kelly); Washington 4 (T.Turner, Murphy, Rendon 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Blanco 2, Scherzer.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 5 5 3 2 3 5 100 5.63 Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 1.42 Ramos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.32 Neshek, L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 1.32 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer 6 9 3 3 0 8 105 2.80 Grace, H, 2 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 15 6.23 J.Turner, W, 2-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.31 Albers, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-0, J.Turner 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Altherr). WP_Velasquez 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:34. A_30,137 (41,418).