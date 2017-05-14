Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nationals 6, Phillies 5

Nationals 6, Phillies 5

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 10:51 pm 1 min read
Share
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Altherr lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .333
Saunders rf 3 3 2 0 1 0 .246
Blanco 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Stassi 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .229
c-Joseph ph-1b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Galvis ss 4 0 2 2 0 1 .248
Knapp c 4 0 1 1 0 3 .278
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
a-Nava ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .288
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 2 10
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
T.Turner ss 3 1 0 1 0 1 .248
Heisey lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .140
Harper rf 4 0 3 2 0 0 .384
Zimmerman 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .385
Murphy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .317
Rendon 3b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .280
Taylor cf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .267
Lobaton c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .111
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .188
b-Goodwin ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Turner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Lind ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 8 6 4 9
Philadelphia 000 201 020—5 10 1
Washington 001 021 02x—6 8 0

a-singled for Velasquez in the 6th. b-doubled for Scherzer in the 6th. c-walked for Stassi in the 8th. d-flied out for Ramos in the 8th. e-struck out for J.Turner in the 8th.

E_Hernandez (3). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 6. 2B_Saunders (6), Harper (10), Lobaton (1), Goodwin (1). 3B_Galvis (3). HR_Taylor (2), off Neshek. RBIs_Blanco (3), Stassi (6), Galvis 2 (23), Knapp (3), T.Turner (18), Harper 2 (34), Taylor 2 (9), Goodwin (1). SB_Herrera (4), Rendon (2). SF_T.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Saunders, Velasquez, Kelly); Washington 4 (T.Turner, Murphy, Rendon 2). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Washington 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Blanco 2, Scherzer.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 5 5 3 2 3 5 100 5.63
Garcia 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 1.42
Ramos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 4.32
Neshek, L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 1.32
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 6 9 3 3 0 8 105 2.80
Grace, H, 2 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 15 6.23
J.Turner, W, 2-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 19 3.31
Albers, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.61

Inherited runners-scored_Ramos 1-0, J.Turner 1-1. HBP_Scherzer (Altherr). WP_Velasquez 2.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Alan Porter; Second, Joe West; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:34. A_30,137 (41,418).

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nationals 6, Phillies 5
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.