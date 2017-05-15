Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Naturalized Brazilian leads Russia's…

Naturalized Brazilian leads Russia’s Confed Cup plans

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 6:20 am < a min read
Share

MOSCOW (AP) — Naturalized Brazilian defender Mario Fernandes could play for Russia at next month’s Confederations Cup.

The CSKA Moscow right back, who received a Russian passport last year after making one appearance for Brazil in a friendly in 2014, has yet to play for his adopted country but made the host nation’s preliminary squad for June 17-July 2 tournament.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has tried to rejuvenate a squad which was among the oldest at last year’s European Championship, replacing veterans like Sergei Ignashevich and Vasily Berezutsky.

Only one player in the 30-man preliminary squad plays outside Russia, naturalized German defender Roman Neustaedter, who plays for Fenerbahce.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The squad list must be cut to 23 players by June 7.

Russia will play New Zealand, Portugal and Mexico in the group stage.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Naturalized Brazilian leads Russia's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.