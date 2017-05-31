Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA Champions

NBA Champions

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 3:06 pm 1 min read
Share

2015-16 — Cleveland Cavaliers

2014-15 — Golden State Warriors

2013-14 — San Antonio Spurs

2012-13 — Miami Heat

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

2011-12 — Miami Heat

2010-11 — Dallas Mavericks

2009-10 — Los Angeles Lakers

2008-09 — Los Angeles Lakers

2007-08 — Boston Celtics

2006-07 — San Antonio Spurs

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

2005-06 — Miami Heat

2004-05 — San Antonio Spurs

2003-04 — Detroit Pistons

2002-03 — San Antonio Spurs

2001-02 — Los Angeles Lakers

2000-01 — Los Angeles Lakers

1999-00 — Los Angeles Lakers

1998-99 — San Antonio Spurs

1997-98 — Chicago Bulls

1996-97 — Chicago Bulls

1995-96 — Chicago Bulls

1994-95 — Houston Rockets

1993-94 — Houston Rockets

1992-93 — Chicago Bulls

1991-92 — Chicago Bulls

1990-91 — Chicago Bulls

1989-90 — Detroit Pistons

1988-89 — Detroit Pistons

1987-88 — Los Angeles Lakers

1986-87 — Los Angeles Lakers

1985-86 — Boston Celtics

1984-85 — Los Angeles Lakers

1983-84 — Boston Celtics

1982-83 — Philadelphia 76ers

1981-82 — Los Angeles Lakers

1980-81 — Boston Celtics

1979-80 — Los Angeles Lakers

1978-79 — Seattle SuperSonics

1977-78 — Washington Bullets

1976-77 — Portland Trail Blazers

1975-76 — Boston Celtics

1974-75 — Golden State Warriors

1973-74 — Boston Celtics

1972-73 — New York Knicks

1971-72 — Los Angeles Lakers

1970-71 — Milwaukee Bucks

1969-70 — New York Knicks

1968-69 — Boston Celtics

1967-68 — Boston Celtics

1966-67 — Philadelphia 76ers

1965-66 — Boston Celtics

1964-65 — Boston Celtics

1963-64 — Boston Celtics

1962-63 — Boston Celtics

1961-62 — Boston Celtics

1960-61 — Boston Celtics

1959-60 — Boston Celtics

1958-59 — Boston Celtics

1957-58 — St. Louis Hawks

1956-57 — Boston Celtics

1955-56 — Philadelphia Warriors

1954-55 — Syracuse Nationals

1953-54 — Minneapolis Lakers

1952-53 — Minneapolis Lakers

1951-52 — Minneapolis Lakers

1950-51 — Rochester Royals

1949-50 — Minneapolis Lakers

1948-49 — Minneapolis Lakers

1947-48 — Baltimore Bullets

1946-47 — Philadelphia Warriors

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NBA Champions
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.