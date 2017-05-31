NBA Champions Fared

How NBA champions have fared the year following their championship:

2015-16 — Warriors lost to Cavaliers in 7 in league championship.

2014-15 — Spurs lost to Clippers in 7 in first round.

2013-14 — Heat lost to Spurs in 5 in league championship.

2012-13 — Heat defended title, defeating Spurs in 7.

2011-12 — Mavericks lost to Thunder in 4 in first round.

2010-11 — Lakers lost to Mavericks in 4 in conference finals.

2009-10 — Lakers defended title, defeating Celtics in 7.

2008-09 — Celtics lost to Magic in 7 in conference semifinals.

2007-08 — Spurs lost to Lakers in 5 in conference finals.

2006-07 — Heat lost to Bulls in 4 in first round.

2005-06 — Spurs lost to Mavericks in 7 in conference semifinals.

2004-05 — Pistons lost to Spurs in 7 in league championship.

2003-04 — Spurs lost to Lakers in 6 in conference semifinals.

2002-03 — Lakers lost to Spurs in 6 in conference semifinals.

2001-02 — Lakers defended title, defeating Nets in 4.

2000-01 — Lakers defended title, defeating 76ers in 5.

1999-00 — Spurs lost to Suns in 4 in first round.

1998-99 — Bulls did not make playoffs.

1997-98 — Bulls defended title, defeating Jazz in 6.

1996-97 — Bulls defended title, defeating Jazz in 6.

1995-96 — Rockets lost to SuperSonics in 4 in conference semifinals.

1994-95 — Rockets defended title, defeated Magic in 4.

1993-94 — Bulls lost to Knicks in 7 in conference semifinals.

1992-93 — Bulls defended title, defeated Suns in 6.

1991-92 — Bulls defended title, defeating Trail Blazers in 6.

1990-91 — Pistons lost to Bulls in 4 in conference finals.

1989-90 — Pistons defended title, defeating Trail Blazers in 5.

1988-89 — Lakers lost to Pistons in 4 in league championship.

1987-88 — Lakers defended title, defeating Pistons in 7.

1986-87 — Celtics lost to Lakers in 6 in league championship.

1985-86 — Lakers lost to Rockets in 5 in conference finals.

1984-85 — Celtics lost to Lakers in 6 in league championship.

1983-84 — 76ers lost to Nets in 5 in first round.

1982-83 — Lakers lost to 76ers in 4 in league championship.

1981-82 — Celtics lost to 76ers in 7 in conference finals.

1980-81 — Lakers lost to Rockets in 3 in miniseries.

1979-80 — Sonics lost to Lakers in 5 in conference finals.

1978-79 — Bullets lost to Sonics in 5 in league championship.

1977-78 — Blazers lost to Sonics in 6 in conference semifinals.

1976-77 — Celtics lost to 76ers in 7 in conference semifinals.

1975-76 — Warriors lost to Suns in 7 in conference finals.

1974-75 — Celtics lost to Bullets in 6 in conference finals.

1973-74 — Knicks lost to Celtics in 5 in conference finals.

1972-73 — Lakers lost to Knicks in 5 in league championship.

1971-72 — Bucks lost to Lakers in 6 in conference finals.

1970-71 — Knicks lost to Bullets in 7 in conference finals.

1969-70 — Celtics did not make playoffs.