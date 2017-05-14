Sports Listen

NBA TOP PLAYOFF PERFORMERS

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017
INDIVIDUAL

Most Points: 53, Isaiah Thomas, Boston, Second Round Game ‥2, May 2.

Most Rebounds: 18, Marcin Gortat, Washington, First Round Game ‥4 vs. Atlanta, April 24.

Most Assists: 16, John Wall, Washington, Second Round Game ‥1 vs. Boston, April 30.

Most 3-Pointers Made: 7, Stephen Curry, Golden State, First Round Game ‥4 vs. Portland, April 24; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ‥4 vs. Memphis, April 22.

Most Free Throws Made: 19, Jimmy Butler, Chicago, First Round Game ‥4 vs. Boston, April 23; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Memphis, April 17.

Most Turnovers: 9, James Harden, Houston, Second Round Game ‥5 vs. San Antonio May 9; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, First Round Game ‥1 vs. Houston, April 16.

Most Steals: 6, Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ‥4 vs. Memphis; Thaddeus Young, Indiana, First Round Game ‥2 vs. Cleveland, April 17.

Most Blocks: 6, Draymond Green, Golden State, First Round Game ‥3 vs. Portland, April 22.

TEAM

Most Combined Points: 248, Boston 129, Washington 119, Second Round Game ‥2, May 2.

Most Points By Team: 129, Boston, Second Round Game ‥2 vs. Washington, May 2.

