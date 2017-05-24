Sports Listen

NBA TOP PLAYOFF PERFORMERS

NBA TOP PLAYOFF PERFORMERS

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 10:48 pm < a min read
INDIVIDUAL

Most Points: 53, Isaiah Thomas, Boston, Second Round Game ?2, May 2.

Most Rebounds: 18, Marcin Gortat, Washington, First Round Game ?4 vs. Atlanta, April 24.

Most Assists: 16, John Wall, Washington, Second Round Game ?1 vs. Boston, April 30.

Most 3-Pointers Made: 7, Stephen Curry, Golden State, First Round Game ?4 vs. Portland, April 24; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ?4 vs. Memphis, April 22.

Most Free Throws Made: 19, Jimmy Butler, Chicago, First Round Game ?4 vs. Boston, April 23; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ?2 vs. Memphis, April 17.

Most Turnovers: 9, James Harden, Houston, Second Round Game ?5 vs. San Antonio May 9; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City, First Round Game ?1 vs. Houston, April 16.

Most Steals: 6, Stephen Curry, Golden State, Western Conference Finals Game ?3, May 20. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio, First Round Game ?4 vs. Memphis; Thaddeus Young, Indiana, First Round Game ?2 vs. Cleveland, April 17.

Most Blocks: 6, Draymond Green, Golden State, First Round Game ?3 vs. Portland, April 22.

TEAM

Most Combined Points: 248, Boston 129, Washington 119, Second Round Game ?2, May 2.

Most Points By Team: 136, Golden State, Western Conference Finals Game ?2 vs. San Antonio, May 16.

