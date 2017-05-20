NCAA Division I Softball Glance

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 5:44 pm 4 min read
All Times EDT
Double elimination; x-if necessary
Salt Lake City Regional
Thursday, May 18

BYU 8, Mississippi State 0, 6 innings

Utah 10, Fordham 0

Friday, May 19

Utah 3, BYU 2

Fordham 9, Mississippi State 3

BYU 12, Fordham 1

Saturday, May 20

Game 6: Utah (35-14) vs. BYU (46-12), 4 p.m.

x-Game 7: Utah (35-14) vs. BYU (46-12), 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville Regional
Friday, May 19

Oklahoma State 2, FIU 0

Florida 9, Florida A&M 0

Saturday, May 20

Florida 2, Oklahoma State 0

FIU 3, Florida A&M 0, FAMU eliminated

Game 5: Oklahoma State (36-24) vs. FIU (46-14), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, Noon

x-Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional
Friday, May 19

Minnesota 11, Louisiana Tech 3

Alabama 5, Albany (NY) 1

Saturday, May 20

Alabama 1, Minnesota 0, 9 innings

Game 4: Louisiana Tech (37-23) vs. Albany (NY) (27-17), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: Minnesota (55-4) vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

College Station Regional
Friday, May 19

Texas State 2, Texas 1, 12 innings

Texas A&M 12, Texas Southern 0

Saturday, May 20

Texas A&M 3, Texas State 1

Game 4: Texas (31-25) vs. Texas Southern (25-20), 5 p.m.

Game 5: Texas State (42-16) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Knoxville Regional
Friday, May 19

SC Upstate 7, Ohio State 3

Tennessee 5, Longwood 0

Saturday, May 20

Tennessee 7, SC Upstate 3

Longwood 3, Ohio State 1, OSU eliminated

Game 5: SC Upstate (45-12) vs. Longwood (29-28), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, Noon

x-Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional
Friday, May 19

San Jose State 3, Cal State-Fullerton 0

UCLA 8, Lehigh 0

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: San Jose State (37-17) vs. UCLA (43-13), 5 p.m.

Game 4: Cal State-Fullerton (33-22) vs. Lehigh (36-19), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Oxford Regional
Friday, May 19

Arizona State 9, North Carolina 3

Mississippi 8, Southern Illinois 0

Saturday, May 20

Mississippi 2, Arizona State 0

Game 4: North Carolina (38-20) vs. Southern Illinois (33-23), 5 p.m.

Game 5: Arizona State (31-21) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional
Friday, May 19

Louisiana-Lafayette 6, McNeese State 0

LSU 2, Fairfield 1

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Louisiana-Lafayette (46-6) vs. LSU (42-18), 1 p.m.

Game 4: McNeese State (42-17) vs. Fairfield (26-27), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional
Friday, May 19

Georgia 4, Jacksonville State 2

Florida State 3, Princeton 0

Saturday, May 20

Florida State 7, Georgia 1

Jacksonville St. 10, Princeton 2, Princeton eliminated

Game 5: Georgia (34-22) vs. Jacksonville St. (41-11), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, Noon p.m.

x-Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Eugene Regional
Friday, May 19

Wisconsin 7, Missouri 3

Oregon 13, UIC 0

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Wisconsin (34-15) vs. Oregon (48-6), 5 p.m.

Game 4: Missouri (29-27) vs. UIC (38-21), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional
Friday, May 19

Illinois 3, Marshall 2, 12 innings

Kentucky 6, DePaul 0

Saturday, May 20

Kentucky 1, Illinois 0

Marshall 2, DePaul 1, 8 innings, DePaul eliminated

Game 5: Illinois (38-19) vs. Marshall (42-11), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Kentucky (38-17) vs. G5 winner, Noon

x-Kentucky (38-17) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional
Friday, May 19

Michigan 3, Fresno State 1

Washington 8, Montana 0

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Michigan (42-11-1) vs. Washington (44-11), 5 p.m.

Game 4: Fresno State (34-22) vs. Montana (35-23), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Auburn Regional
Friday, May 19

California 6, Notre Dame 2

Auburn 11, ETSU 0

Saturday, May 20

Auburn 4, California 3, 9 innings

Game 4: Notre Dame (32-22) vs. ETSU (30-24), 5 p.m.

Game 5: California (31-23) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Norman Regional
Friday, May 19

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4

Saturday, May 20

North Dakota State 3, Oklahoma 2, 9 innings

Game 3: Tulsa (40-15) vs. North Dakota State (29-31), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Arkansas (31-23) vs. Oklahoma (50-9), 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, Noon

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

Waco Regional
Friday, May 19

James Madison 3, Oregon State 2

Baylor 1, Kent State 0

Saturday, May 20

Baylor 4, James Madison 2

Game 4: Oregon State (29-26) vs. Kent State (32-27), 4:30 p.m.

Game 5: James Madison (51-7) vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Game 7: Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Tucson Regional
Friday, May 19

South Carolina 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 2

Arizona 11, New Mexico State 0

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: South Carolina (33-23) vs. Arizona (49-7), 5 p.m.

Game 4: St. Francis (Pa.) (48-10) vs. New Mexico State (29-24), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Super Regionals
(Best-of-3)
May 25-28

Gainesville champion vs. Tuscaloosa champion

College Station champion vs. Knoxville champion

Los Angeles champion vs. Oxford champion

Baton Rouge champion vs. Tallahassee champion

Eugene champion vs. Lexington champion

Salt Lake City champion vs. Seattle champion

Auburn champion vs. Norman champion

Waco champion vs. Tucson champion

