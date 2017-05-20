NCAA Division I Softball Glance

|All Times EDT
|Double elimination; x-if necessary
|Salt Lake City Regional
|Thursday, May 18
BYU 8, Mississippi State 0, 6 innings
Utah 10, Fordham 0
Utah 3, BYU 2
Fordham 9, Mississippi State 3
BYU 12, Fordham 1
Game 6: Utah (35-14) vs. BYU (46-12), 4 p.m.
x-Game 7: Utah (35-14) vs. BYU (46-12), 6:30 p.m.
|Gainesville Regional
|Friday, May 19
Oklahoma State 2, FIU 0
Florida 9, Florida A&M 0
Florida 2, Oklahoma State 0
FIU 3, Florida A&M 0, FAMU eliminated
Game 5: Oklahoma State (36-24) vs. FIU (46-14), 5 p.m.
Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, Noon
x-Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Tuscaloosa Regional
|Friday, May 19
Minnesota 11, Louisiana Tech 3
Alabama 5, Albany (NY) 1
Alabama 1, Minnesota 0, 9 innings
Game 4: Louisiana Tech (37-23) vs. Albany (NY) (27-17), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: Minnesota (55-4) vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|College Station Regional
|Friday, May 19
Texas State 2, Texas 1, 12 innings
Texas A&M 12, Texas Southern 0
Texas A&M 3, Texas State 1
Game 4: Texas (31-25) vs. Texas Southern (25-20), 5 p.m.
Game 5: Texas State (42-16) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Knoxville Regional
|Friday, May 19
SC Upstate 7, Ohio State 3
Tennessee 5, Longwood 0
Tennessee 7, SC Upstate 3
Longwood 3, Ohio State 1, OSU eliminated
Game 5: SC Upstate (45-12) vs. Longwood (29-28), 5 p.m.
Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, Noon
x-Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Regional
|Friday, May 19
San Jose State 3, Cal State-Fullerton 0
UCLA 8, Lehigh 0
Game 3: San Jose State (37-17) vs. UCLA (43-13), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Cal State-Fullerton (33-22) vs. Lehigh (36-19), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Oxford Regional
|Friday, May 19
Arizona State 9, North Carolina 3
Mississippi 8, Southern Illinois 0
Mississippi 2, Arizona State 0
Game 4: North Carolina (38-20) vs. Southern Illinois (33-23), 5 p.m.
Game 5: Arizona State (31-21) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Baton Rouge Regional
|Friday, May 19
Louisiana-Lafayette 6, McNeese State 0
LSU 2, Fairfield 1
Game 3: Louisiana-Lafayette (46-6) vs. LSU (42-18), 1 p.m.
Game 4: McNeese State (42-17) vs. Fairfield (26-27), 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Tallahassee Regional
|Friday, May 19
Georgia 4, Jacksonville State 2
Florida State 3, Princeton 0
Florida State 7, Georgia 1
Jacksonville St. 10, Princeton 2, Princeton eliminated
Game 5: Georgia (34-22) vs. Jacksonville St. (41-11), 5 p.m.
Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, Noon p.m.
x-Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Eugene Regional
|Friday, May 19
Wisconsin 7, Missouri 3
Oregon 13, UIC 0
Game 3: Wisconsin (34-15) vs. Oregon (48-6), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Missouri (29-27) vs. UIC (38-21), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Lexington Regional
|Friday, May 19
Illinois 3, Marshall 2, 12 innings
Kentucky 6, DePaul 0
Kentucky 1, Illinois 0
Marshall 2, DePaul 1, 8 innings, DePaul eliminated
Game 5: Illinois (38-19) vs. Marshall (42-11), 5 p.m.
Kentucky (38-17) vs. G5 winner, Noon
x-Kentucky (38-17) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Seattle Regional
|Friday, May 19
Michigan 3, Fresno State 1
Washington 8, Montana 0
Game 3: Michigan (42-11-1) vs. Washington (44-11), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Fresno State (34-22) vs. Montana (35-23), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Auburn Regional
|Friday, May 19
California 6, Notre Dame 2
Auburn 11, ETSU 0
Auburn 4, California 3, 9 innings
Game 4: Notre Dame (32-22) vs. ETSU (30-24), 5 p.m.
Game 5: California (31-23) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6: Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Norman Regional
|Friday, May 19
Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4
North Dakota State 3, Oklahoma 2, 9 innings
Game 3: Tulsa (40-15) vs. North Dakota State (29-31), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Arkansas (31-23) vs. Oklahoma (50-9), 9 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, Noon
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
|Waco Regional
|Friday, May 19
James Madison 3, Oregon State 2
Baylor 1, Kent State 0
Baylor 4, James Madison 2
Game 4: Oregon State (29-26) vs. Kent State (32-27), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: James Madison (51-7) vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Game 7: Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 4:30 p.m.
|Tucson Regional
|Friday, May 19
South Carolina 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 2
Arizona 11, New Mexico State 0
Game 3: South Carolina (33-23) vs. Arizona (49-7), 5 p.m.
Game 4: St. Francis (Pa.) (48-10) vs. New Mexico State (29-24), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Super Regionals
|(Best-of-3)
|May 25-28
Gainesville champion vs. Tuscaloosa champion
College Station champion vs. Knoxville champion
Los Angeles champion vs. Oxford champion
Baton Rouge champion vs. Tallahassee champion
Eugene champion vs. Lexington champion
Salt Lake City champion vs. Seattle champion
Auburn champion vs. Norman champion
Waco champion vs. Tucson champion