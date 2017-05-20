NCAA Division I Softball Glance

|All Times EDT
|Double elimination; x-if necessary
|Salt Lake City Regional
|Thursday, May 18
BYU 8, Mississippi State 0, 6 innings
Utah 10, Fordham 0
Utah 3, BYU 2
Fordham 9, Mississippi State 3
BYU 12, Fordham 1
Utah 14, BYU 0, Utah advances
|Gainesville Regional
|Friday, May 19
Oklahoma State 2, FIU 0
Florida 9, Florida A&M 0
Florida 2, Oklahoma State 0
FIU 3, Florida A&M 0, FAMU eliminated
Game 5: Oklahoma State (36-24) vs. FIU (46-14), 5 p.m.
Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, Noon
x-Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Tuscaloosa Regional
|Friday, May 19
Minnesota 11, Louisiana Tech 3
Alabama 5, Albany (NY) 1
Alabama 1, Minnesota 0, 9 innings
Game 4: Louisiana Tech (37-23) vs. Albany (NY) (27-17), 6 p.m.
Game 5: Minnesota (55-4) vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Game 6: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|College Station Regional
|Friday, May 19
Texas State 2, Texas 1, 12 innings
Texas A&M 12, Texas Southern 0
Texas A&M 3, Texas State 1
Game 4: Texas (31-25) vs. Texas Southern (25-20), 5 p.m.
Game 5: Texas State (42-16) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Knoxville Regional
|Friday, May 19
SC Upstate 7, Ohio State 3
Tennessee 5, Longwood 0
Tennessee 7, SC Upstate 3
Longwood 3, Ohio State 1, OSU eliminated
Game 5: SC Upstate (45-12) vs. Longwood (29-28), 5 p.m.
Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, Noon
x-Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Regional
|Friday, May 19
San Jose State 3, Cal State-Fullerton 0
UCLA 8, Lehigh 0
Game 3: San Jose State (37-17) vs. UCLA (43-13), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Cal State-Fullerton (33-22) vs. Lehigh (36-19), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Oxford Regional
|Friday, May 19
Arizona State 9, North Carolina 3
Mississippi 8, Southern Illinois 0
Mississippi 2, Arizona State 0
Game 4: North Carolina (38-20) vs. Southern Illinois (33-23), 5 p.m.
Game 5: Arizona State (31-21) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 6: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Baton Rouge Regional
|Friday, May 19
Louisiana-Lafayette 6, McNeese State 0
LSU 2, Fairfield 1
Game 3: Louisiana-Lafayette (46-6) vs. LSU (42-18), 1 p.m.
Game 4: McNeese State (42-17) vs. Fairfield (26-27), 3:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Tallahassee Regional
|Friday, May 19
Georgia 4, Jacksonville State 2
Florida State 3, Princeton 0
Florida State 7, Georgia 1
Jacksonville St. 10, Princeton 2, Princeton eliminated
Game 5: Georgia (34-22) vs. Jacksonville St. (41-11), 5 p.m.
Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, Noon p.m.
x-Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
|Eugene Regional
|Friday, May 19
Wisconsin 7, Missouri 3
Oregon 13, UIC 0
Game 3: Wisconsin (34-15) vs. Oregon (48-6), 5 p.m.
Game 4: Missouri (29-27) vs. UIC (38-21), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Lexington Regional
|Friday, May 19
Illinois 3, Marshall 2, 12 innings
Kentucky 6, DePaul 0
Kentucky 1, Illinois 0
Marshall 2, DePaul 1, 8 innings, DePaul eliminated
Illinois 10, Marshall 2, Marshall eliminated
Kentucky (38-17) vs. Illinois (39-19), Noon
x-Kentucky (38-17) vs. Illinois (39-19), 2:30 p.m.
|Seattle Regional
|Friday, May 19
Michigan 3, Fresno State 1
Washington 8, Montana 0
Washington 14, Michigan 4
Game 4: Fresno State (34-22) vs. Montana (35-23), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: Michigan (42-12-1) vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: Washington (45-11), vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7: Washington (45-11) vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Auburn Regional
|Friday, May 19
California 6, Notre Dame 2
Auburn 11, ETSU 0
Auburn 4, California 3, 9 innings
Notre Dame 7, ETSU 6, 8 innings
Game 5: California (31-23) vs. Notre Dame (33-22), 7:30 p.m.
Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.
|Norman Regional
|Friday, May 19
Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4
North Dakota State 3, Oklahoma 2, 9 innings
Game 3: Tulsa (40-15) vs. North Dakota State (29-31), 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Arkansas (31-23) vs. Oklahoma (50-9), 9 p.m.
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, Noon
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
|Waco Regional
|Friday, May 19
James Madison 3, Oregon State 2
Baylor 1, Kent State 0
Baylor 4, James Madison 2
Kent State 2, Oregon State 1
Game 5: James Madison (51-7) vs. Kent State (33-27), 7 p.m.
Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 2 p.m.
x-Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 4:30 p.m.
|Tucson Regional
|Friday, May 19
South Carolina 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 2
Arizona 11, New Mexico State 0
Arizona 5, South Carolina 0
Game 4: St. Francis (Pa.) (48-10) vs. New Mexico State (29-24), 7:30 p.m.
Game 5: South Carolina (33-24) vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.
Game 6: Arizona (50-7) vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.
x-Game 7: Arizona (50-7) vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.
|Super Regionals
|(Best-of-3)
|May 25-28
Gainesville champion vs. Tuscaloosa champion
College Station champion vs. Knoxville champion
Los Angeles champion vs. Oxford champion
Baton Rouge champion vs. Tallahassee champion
Eugene champion vs. Lexington champion
Utah (36-14) vs. Seattle champion
Auburn champion vs. Norman champion
Waco champion vs. Tucson champion