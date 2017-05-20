Sports Listen

NCAA Division I Softball Glance

NCAA Division I Softball Glance

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 7:12 pm 4 min read
All Times EDT
Double elimination; x-if necessary
Salt Lake City Regional
Thursday, May 18

BYU 8, Mississippi State 0, 6 innings

Utah 10, Fordham 0

Friday, May 19

Utah 3, BYU 2

Fordham 9, Mississippi State 3

BYU 12, Fordham 1

Saturday, May 20

Utah 14, BYU 0, Utah advances

Gainesville Regional
Friday, May 19

Oklahoma State 2, FIU 0

Florida 9, Florida A&M 0

Saturday, May 20

Florida 2, Oklahoma State 0

FIU 3, Florida A&M 0, FAMU eliminated

Game 5: Oklahoma State (36-24) vs. FIU (46-14), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, Noon

x-Florida (52-6) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional
Friday, May 19

Minnesota 11, Louisiana Tech 3

Alabama 5, Albany (NY) 1

Saturday, May 20

Alabama 1, Minnesota 0, 9 innings

Game 4: Louisiana Tech (37-23) vs. Albany (NY) (27-17), 6 p.m.

Game 5: Minnesota (55-4) vs. G4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Alabama (44-16) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

College Station Regional
Friday, May 19

Texas State 2, Texas 1, 12 innings

Texas A&M 12, Texas Southern 0

Saturday, May 20

Texas A&M 3, Texas State 1

Game 4: Texas (31-25) vs. Texas Southern (25-20), 5 p.m.

Game 5: Texas State (42-16) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Texas A&M (44-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Knoxville Regional
Friday, May 19

SC Upstate 7, Ohio State 3

Tennessee 5, Longwood 0

Saturday, May 20

Tennessee 7, SC Upstate 3

Longwood 3, Ohio State 1, OSU eliminated

Game 5: SC Upstate (45-12) vs. Longwood (29-28), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, Noon

x-Tennessee (46-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional
Friday, May 19

San Jose State 3, Cal State-Fullerton 0

UCLA 8, Lehigh 0

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: San Jose State (37-17) vs. UCLA (43-13), 5 p.m.

Game 4: Cal State-Fullerton (33-22) vs. Lehigh (36-19), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Oxford Regional
Friday, May 19

Arizona State 9, North Carolina 3

Mississippi 8, Southern Illinois 0

Saturday, May 20

Mississippi 2, Arizona State 0

Game 4: North Carolina (38-20) vs. Southern Illinois (33-23), 5 p.m.

Game 5: Arizona State (31-21) vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: Mississippi (42-18) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional
Friday, May 19

Louisiana-Lafayette 6, McNeese State 0

LSU 2, Fairfield 1

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Louisiana-Lafayette (46-6) vs. LSU (42-18), 1 p.m.

Game 4: McNeese State (42-17) vs. Fairfield (26-27), 3:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional
Friday, May 19

Georgia 4, Jacksonville State 2

Florida State 3, Princeton 0

Saturday, May 20

Florida State 7, Georgia 1

Jacksonville St. 10, Princeton 2, Princeton eliminated

Game 5: Georgia (34-22) vs. Jacksonville St. (41-11), 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, Noon p.m.

x-Florida State (53-6-1) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

Eugene Regional
Friday, May 19

Wisconsin 7, Missouri 3

Oregon 13, UIC 0

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Wisconsin (34-15) vs. Oregon (48-6), 5 p.m.

Game 4: Missouri (29-27) vs. UIC (38-21), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Lexington Regional
Friday, May 19

Illinois 3, Marshall 2, 12 innings

Kentucky 6, DePaul 0

Saturday, May 20

Kentucky 1, Illinois 0

Marshall 2, DePaul 1, 8 innings, DePaul eliminated

Illinois 10, Marshall 2, Marshall eliminated

Sunday, May 21

Kentucky (38-17) vs. Illinois (39-19), Noon

x-Kentucky (38-17) vs. Illinois (39-19), 2:30 p.m.

Seattle Regional
Friday, May 19

Michigan 3, Fresno State 1

Washington 8, Montana 0

Saturday, May 20

Washington 14, Michigan 4

Game 4: Fresno State (34-22) vs. Montana (35-23), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: Michigan (42-12-1) vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Washington (45-11), vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7: Washington (45-11) vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Auburn Regional
Friday, May 19

California 6, Notre Dame 2

Auburn 11, ETSU 0

Saturday, May 20

Auburn 4, California 3, 9 innings

Notre Dame 7, ETSU 6, 8 innings

Game 5: California (31-23) vs. Notre Dame (33-22), 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Auburn (48-10) vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

Norman Regional
Friday, May 19

Tulsa 5, Arkansas 4

Saturday, May 20

North Dakota State 3, Oklahoma 2, 9 innings

Game 3: Tulsa (40-15) vs. North Dakota State (29-31), 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Arkansas (31-23) vs. Oklahoma (50-9), 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, Noon

Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 2:30 p.m.

x-Game 7: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

Waco Regional
Friday, May 19

James Madison 3, Oregon State 2

Baylor 1, Kent State 0

Saturday, May 20

Baylor 4, James Madison 2

Kent State 2, Oregon State 1

Game 5: James Madison (51-7) vs. Kent State (33-27), 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 2 p.m.

x-Baylor (45-12) vs. G5 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Tucson Regional
Friday, May 19

South Carolina 12, St. Francis (Pa.) 2

Arizona 11, New Mexico State 0

Saturday, May 20

Arizona 5, South Carolina 0

Game 4: St. Francis (Pa.) (48-10) vs. New Mexico State (29-24), 7:30 p.m.

Game 5: South Carolina (33-24) vs. G4 winner, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Arizona (50-7) vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m.

x-Game 7: Arizona (50-7) vs. G5 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Super Regionals
(Best-of-3)
May 25-28

Gainesville champion vs. Tuscaloosa champion

College Station champion vs. Knoxville champion

Los Angeles champion vs. Oxford champion

Baton Rouge champion vs. Tallahassee champion

Eugene champion vs. Lexington champion

Utah (36-14) vs. Seattle champion

Auburn champion vs. Norman champion

Waco champion vs. Tucson champion

