NCAA Division I Softball Super Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

At Gainesville, Fla.

Thursday, May 25: Alabama 3, Florida 0

Friday, May 26: Florida 2, Alabama 0

Saturday, May 27: Florida 2, Alabama 1, Florida advances

At Los Angeles

Thursday, May 25: UCLA 8, Mississippi 7, 11 innings

Friday, May 26: UCLA 1, Mississippi 0, UCLA advances

At Tallahassee, Fla.

Friday, May 26: Florida State 3, LSU 1

Saturday, May 27: LSU 1, Florida State 0

Sunday, May 28: Florida State (55-7-1) vs. LSU (45-20), 1 p.m.

At Knoxville, Tenn

Friday, May 26: Tennessee 8, Texas A&M 1

Saturday, May 27: Texas A&M 6, Tennessee 5

Sunday, May 28: Tennessee (48-11) vs. Texas A&M (46-11), 3 p.m.

At Auburn, Ala.

Friday, May 26: Oklahoma 4, Auburn 0

Saturday, May 27: Oklahoma 5, Auburn 2, Oklahoma advances

At Seattle

Friday, May 26: Washington 10, Utah 4

Saturday, May 27: Washington (47-11) vs. Utah (36-15), 9 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 28: Utah vs. Washington, 10 p.m.

At Eugene, Ore.

Friday, May 26: Oregon 4, Kentucky 0

Saturday, May 27: Oregon 6, Kentucky 5

At Tucson, Ariz.

Friday, May 26: Arizona 3, Baylor 2

Saturday, May 27: Baylor 6, Arizona 4

Sunday, May 28: Arizona (52-18), Baylor (47-13), 7 p.m.

World Series June 1-7 At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Oklahoma City

Florida (55-8) vs. Knoxville champion

UCLA (47-13) vs. Tallahassee champion

Oregon (52-6) vs. Seattle champion

Oklahoma (56-9) vs. Tucson champion