Neagle scores on penalty, DC United edges Whitecaps 1-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lamar Neagle scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute and D.C. United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak.

The penalty was awarded after defender Kendall Waston was called for hauling down Jose Oritz in the box. The B.C. Place Stadium fans voiced their displeasure when replays showed Waston barely touched Oritz.

Neagle sent the ball into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season. United improved to 4-6-2.

The Whitecaps (5-6-1) had a chance to tie it in extra time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty kick following a collision between United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and Vancouver’s Brek Shea. Cristian Techera took the shot, but hit the post.