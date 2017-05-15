Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Register for access to the transcript of our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nearly 1 million tune…

Nearly 1 million tune in to watch Derek Jeter’s speech

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 3:43 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain drew higher television ratings than his former Boss.

The Yankees’ ceremony to retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey and dedicate his plaque in Monument Park was the most-viewed program in the New York area during its time period on Sunday night and was the most-watched non-game in the history of the YES Network, which launched in 2002.

YES’s coverage from 6-7:30 p.m. averaged 724,000 viewers, the network said Monday, with 952,000 tuning in from 7:15-7:30 p.m., when Jeter gave his speech to the Yankee Stadium crowd. YES said it was the most-viewed network in New York’s designated market area for each quarter hour from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The previous high for a non-game on YES viewers was 651,000 for the dedication of George Steinbrenner’s plaque in Monument Park on Sept. 20, 2010.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Related Topics
All News Media News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nearly 1 million tune…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.