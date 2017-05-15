Nearly 1 million tune in to watch Derek Jeter’s speech

NEW YORK (AP) — The captain drew higher television ratings than his former Boss.

The Yankees’ ceremony to retire Derek Jeter’s No. 2 jersey and dedicate his plaque in Monument Park was the most-viewed program in the New York area during its time period on Sunday night and was the most-watched non-game in the history of the YES Network, which launched in 2002.

YES’s coverage from 6-7:30 p.m. averaged 724,000 viewers, the network said Monday, with 952,000 tuning in from 7:15-7:30 p.m., when Jeter gave his speech to the Yankee Stadium crowd. YES said it was the most-viewed network in New York’s designated market area for each quarter hour from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The previous high for a non-game on YES viewers was 651,000 for the dedication of George Steinbrenner’s plaque in Monument Park on Sept. 20, 2010.