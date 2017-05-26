Sports Listen

Neb WR Stanley Morgan Jr. arrested on pot charge in Florida

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 6:25 pm < a min read
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. was arrested in Florida on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana this month, but a prosecutor reduced the charge to a misdemeanor.

Omaha television station KETV reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2r6JS56 ) that Morgan was arrested May 6 in Port Orange, Florida. According to a police report obtained by the station, Morgan was found to have 21.4 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Possession in excess of 20 grams is considered a felony in Florida. The charge was amended to “possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams.”

The Nebraska athletic department said coach Mike Riley is aware of Morgan’s arrest but would have no comment until more information is gathered.

