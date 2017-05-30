Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » New Cowboys player suspected…

New Cowboys player suspected of DWI after own welcome party

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:53 am < a min read
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Newly acquired Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has been arrested on suspicion of a driving while intoxicated after leaving a promotional event welcoming him to Dallas.

Dallas police say the 30-year-old Carroll was arrested early Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation. He was booked into the Dallas County jail and posted bail later in the day.

The Dallas Morning News reports Carroll was arrested after leaving a club that hosted the promotion in his honor.

Carroll joined the Cowboys in March as a free agent from NFC East rival Philadelphia on a three-year, $10 million.

Federal retirement experts sound alarm on Trump's budget proposal
Advertisement

The team issued a statement saying it’s aware of his arrest and is “gathering information at this time.”

Carroll is an eight-year NFL veteran who began his career in Miami.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » New Cowboys player suspected…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.