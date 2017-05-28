Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » New lawsuit accuses imprisoned…

New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former speaker of sex assault

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 1:10 pm < a min read
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accuses Dennis Hastert in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting him when he was a fourth-grader, at least the fifth such allegation against the former House speaker who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case.

The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2r080Ga ) reports the lawsuit was filed in a suburban Chicago court by a man using the pseudonym Richard Doe.

The accuser says Hastert sexually abused him in a bathroom stall in the 1970s in Yorkville, Illinois, where Hastert was a teacher and wrestling coach. Previous accusers had been in high school.

Hastert’s attorney didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

The 75-year-old Hastert has nearly completed a 15-month sentence for breaking banking law in trying to pay $3.5 million in hush money to one victim.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » New lawsuit accuses imprisoned…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.