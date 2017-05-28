New lawsuit accuses imprisoned former speaker of sex assault

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois man accuses Dennis Hastert in a new lawsuit of sexually assaulting him when he was a fourth-grader, at least the fifth such allegation against the former House speaker who will soon be released from prison in a hush-money case.
The Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2r080Ga ) reports the lawsuit was filed in a suburban Chicago court by a man using the pseudonym Richard Doe.
The accuser says Hastert sexually abused him in a bathroom stall in the 1970s in Yorkville, Illinois, where Hastert was a teacher and wrestling coach. Previous accusers had been in high school.
Hastert’s attorney didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.
The 75-year-old Hastert has nearly completed a 15-month sentence for breaking banking law in trying to pay $3.5 million in hush money to one victim.
