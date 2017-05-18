New Mexico Bowl to help kick off college postseason Dec. 16

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Bowl will help kick off the college postseason on Dec. 16.

Organizers announced that the 12th annual game will take place at 4:30 p.m. EST. in Dreamstyle Stadium at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

The game will air on ESPN and ESPN Radio.

The 2017 Gildan New Mexico Bowl is scheduled to feature teams from the Mountain West Conference and Conference USA.

Last year, New Mexico posted its second bowl victory in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio 23-20 Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.