Northwestern beats Minnesota 11-7 at Big Ten tourney

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 2:11 pm < a min read
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Connor Lind drove in four runs and Northwestern beat third-seeded Minnesota 11-7 on Friday, winning two Big Ten tournament games for the first time in 15 years.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats pounded out 11 hits and scored in all but two innings to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. They’re now just one win away from the title game — a year after setting the school record for losses.

Northwestern scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh after Minnesota had pulled even at 7-all, and three relievers combined to shut out the Gophers in the final two innings.

Micah Coffey had three hits, including a home run, for Minnesota.

Related Topics
Sports News
The Associated Press

