NYC FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

NYC FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 11:19 pm < a min read
New York City 1 0—1
Real Salt Lake 1 1—2

First half_1, New York City, Okoli, 0, 4th minute. 2, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 4 (Savarino), 38th.

Second half_3, Real Salt Lake, Maund, 0 (Rusnak), 51st.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel.

Yellow Cards_Movsisyan, Real Salt Lake, 16th; White, New York City, 21st; Schuler, Real Salt Lake, 23rd; McNamara, New York City, 45th.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu.

___

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Robert James Allen, Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ethan White; Miguel Camargo (Jack Harrison, 54th), Thomas McNamara (David Villa, 54th), Maxi Moralez, Andrea Pirlo, Alexander Ring; Sean Okoli (John Stertzer, 70th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Maund, Justin Schmidt, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland, Albert Rusnak (Sunny, 84th), Jefferson Savarino (Omar Holness, 88th); Yura Movsisyan (Luis Silva, 46th), Joao Plata.

NYC FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums
