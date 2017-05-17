NYC FC-Real Salt Lake, Sums

|New York City
|1
|0—1
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1—2
First half_1, New York City, Okoli, 0, 4th minute. 2, Real Salt Lake, Rusnak, 4 (Savarino), 38th.
Second half_3, Real Salt Lake, Maund, 0 (Rusnak), 51st.
Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnson, Eirik Johansen; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Matt Van Oekel.
Yellow Cards_Movsisyan, Real Salt Lake, 16th; White, New York City, 21st; Schuler, Real Salt Lake, 23rd; McNamara, New York City, 45th.
Referee_Silviu Petrescu.
___
New York City_Sean Johnson; Robert James Allen, Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ethan White; Miguel Camargo (Jack Harrison, 54th), Thomas McNamara (David Villa, 54th), Maxi Moralez, Andrea Pirlo, Alexander Ring; Sean Okoli (John Stertzer, 70th).
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Aaron Maund, Justin Schmidt, Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Kyle Beckerman, Luke Mulholland, Albert Rusnak (Sunny, 84th), Jefferson Savarino (Omar Holness, 88th); Yura Movsisyan (Luis Silva, 46th), Joao Plata.