Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Officials: Nordic leaders photo…

Officials: Nordic leaders photo wasn’t meant to troll Trump

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 6:23 am < a min read
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian official say five Nordic prime ministers who posed for a photo clutching a soccer ball weren’t intending to make fun of a viral image from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

Norwegian government official Sigbjoern Aanes says the photo taken Monday at a meeting of regional government heads in Norway was meant to promote U.N. sustainability goals, which were written on the soccer ball.

He says Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg only later realized that the photo was reminiscent of the one of Trump at the opening of a counterterrorism center in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Trump, the Saudi king and the president of Egypt gathered around a lighted orb.

Solberg posted a montage of the two photos on her Facebook page with a note about sustainability.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Officials: Nordic leaders photo…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.