Oklahoma to face Oregon in NCAA golf finals

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:30 pm < a min read
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Defending champion Oregon made it back to the title match in the NCAA men’s golf championship when Sulman Raza held on to beat Vanderbilt’s best player.

The Ducks will face Oklahoma, which knocked off Illinois as the Sooners go for its first NCAA golf title.

John Augenstein of Vanderbilt rolled in a 30-foot putt from the fringe to win his match in 19 holes against Edwin Li of Oregon. That left it to Raza, who was 1 up over Matthias Schwab on the par-5 18th. Raza hit 6-iron to the back of the green. Schwab missed the green to the left, failed to make birdie and conceded the match.

Oklahoma, which trailed in all five of its quarterfinal matches before rallying to beat Baylor, had an easier time against Illinois.

The Associated Press

