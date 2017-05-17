Sports Listen

Olympic champs Meryl Davis & Charlie White join dance tour

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic ice dancing champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White have a new gig on solid footing.

They will co-star with Cheryl Burke of “Dancing With the Stars” in a 30-city live dance tour called “Love on the Floor.”

The four-act show portrays the story of a relationship from beginning to end, with each star performing a different aspect of the journey: romance, passion, hurt and power. Davis and White will be spotlighted in individual dances as well as performing together.

They starred in the show during a tour of Japan last year. It will tour Japan again starting next month.

The U.S. tour begins Oct. 17 in Palm Desert, California.

Davis and pro dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy won the mirror ball trophy in 2014 on “Dancing With the Stars.” White finished fourth that season.

Davis and White won ice dancing gold at the Sochi Olympics and silver at the 2010 Games.

The Associated Press

