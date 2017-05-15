Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Olympic timekeeper Omega renews…

Olympic timekeeper Omega renews through 2032 Summer Games

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 6:30 am < a min read
Share

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic timekeeper Omega has extended its IOC sponsorship deal for three more Summer Games through to 2032.

The 12-year extension signed Monday will complete a centenary since Omega first timed Olympic events at the 1932 Los Angeles Games.

The value of the deal, which includes the IOC selling marketing rights and paying for timing services, was not disclosed.

IOC President Thomas Bach says “for us, it was always about Omega” despite interest from other potential partners.

Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement

Switzerland-based Swatch Group, which includes the Omega brand, has been a top-tier IOC sponsor since 2004.

Omega is the first of the IOC’s 13 current top-tier sponsors to commit through 2032.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Olympic timekeeper Omega renews…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

CPB Honors Agents with 5K Run and booth handing out memorabilia

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.