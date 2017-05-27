Sports Listen

ONLY ON AP: Bourdais determined to return for season finale

By JENNA FRYER May 27, 2017 4:59 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sebastien Bourdais was in a car so fast that most of his competitors thought he would win the pole for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Instead, he crashed during qualifying last weekend and hit the wall at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 227 mph. The Frenchman fractured his pelvis, hip and two ribs.

Bourdais tells The Associated Press he will be back in a race car this season

The 38-year-old Frenchman is already spending 3 1/2 hours a day in therapy, performing weighted leg lifts and adduction pressure drills with a rubber ball, building his strength. He plans to be at the track for Sunday’s race.

