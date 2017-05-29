Orioles 3, Yankees 2

|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rickard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Trumbo rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Smith rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Cstll dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Headley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Carter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|New York
|010
|000
|100—2
|Baltimore
|102
|000
|00x—3
E_S.Castro (5). DP_Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (9), Schoop (14), C.Joseph (6). HR_Judge (17). SF_A.Hicks (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Montgomery L,2-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shreve
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Bundy W,6-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|O’Day H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach S,10-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Bundy (Castro).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:54. A_40,242 (45,971).
