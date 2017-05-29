Sports Listen

Orioles 3, Yankees 2

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 4:11 pm < a min read
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 4 0 2 0 Rickard cf 3 1 1 0
G.Sanch c 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Hlliday dh 4 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 3 1 0 0 Trumbo rf 3 1 2 1
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 S.Smith rf 0 0 0 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 W.Cstll dh 4 0 2 0
A.Hicks cf 2 0 1 1 Mancini lf 4 1 1 0
Headley 3b 2 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 2
Carter 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Hardy ss 4 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 3 0 1 0
Totals 30 2 7 2 Totals 33 3 8 3
New York 010 000 100—2
Baltimore 102 000 00x—3

E_S.Castro (5). DP_Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (9), Schoop (14), C.Joseph (6). HR_Judge (17). SF_A.Hicks (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Montgomery L,2-4 4 1-3 8 3 1 1 5
Holder 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3
Shreve 2 0 0 0 1 3
Baltimore
Bundy W,6-3 7 7 2 2 1 3
O’Day H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brach S,10-13 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Bundy (Castro).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:54. A_40,242 (45,971).

