Orioles 3, Yankees 2

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 4:11 pm < a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gardner lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .273
Sanchez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Holliday dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Castro 2b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .320
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .319
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309
Hicks cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .295
Headley 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .231
Carter 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .188
Totals 30 2 7 2 1 6
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rickard cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Trumbo rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .268
Smith rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Castillo dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .319
Mancini lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .282
Schoop 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .275
Hardy ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Joseph c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Totals 33 3 8 3 2 11
New York 010 000 100—2 7 1
Baltimore 102 000 00x—3 8 0

E_Castro (5). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (9), Schoop (14), Joseph (6). HR_Judge (17), off Bundy. RBIs_Judge (35), Hicks (22), Trumbo (24), Schoop 2 (24). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Carter); Baltimore 4 (Davis, Mancini, Schoop, Hardy). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Judge, Davis. FIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Holliday 2.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Hardy, Davis), (Mancini, Machado), (Schoop, Davis).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 2-4 4 1-3 8 3 1 1 5 100 4.11
Holder 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.32
Shreve 2 0 0 0 1 3 33 0.64
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 6-3 7 7 2 2 1 3 95 2.89
O’Day, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.54
Brach, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Holder 2-0. HBP_Bundy (Castro).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:54. A_40,242 (45,971).

