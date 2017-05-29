Orioles 3, Yankees 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Sanchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Holliday dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.319
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Headley 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Carter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rickard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Trumbo rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Smith rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Castillo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Mancini lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.275
|Hardy ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|11
|New York
|010
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|102
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
E_Castro (5). LOB_New York 4, Baltimore 8. 2B_Gardner (9), Schoop (14), Joseph (6). HR_Judge (17), off Bundy. RBIs_Judge (35), Hicks (22), Trumbo (24), Schoop 2 (24). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Carter); Baltimore 4 (Davis, Mancini, Schoop, Hardy). RISP_New York 1 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Judge, Davis. FIDP_Sanchez. GIDP_Holliday 2.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Schoop, Hardy, Davis), (Mancini, Machado), (Schoop, Davis).
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|1
|1
|5
|100
|4.11
|Holder
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.32
|Shreve
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|0.64
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 6-3
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|95
|2.89
|O’Day, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
|Brach, S, 10-13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Holder 2-0. HBP_Bundy (Castro).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Bill Miller; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:54. A_40,242 (45,971).