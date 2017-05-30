Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ottawa C Derick Brassard…

Ottawa C Derick Brassard to have surgery for torn labrum

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 2:44 pm < a min read
Share

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard will require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion says in a statement Tuesday that the tear was found through tests after the Senators’ playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Recovery time is expected to be four to five months, and Dorion says he hopes the 29-year-old Brassard will be ready for preseason training camp.

Brassard had 14 goals and 25 assists in 81 regular-season games in his first year with Ottawa. He had four goals and seven assists in 19 playoff games for the Senators, who were eliminated in seven games by the Penguins in the Eastern Conference finals.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Ottawa C Derick Brassard…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke walks sled dog at Denali Nat'l Park

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.