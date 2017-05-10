Ousted FIFA ethics prosecutor: ‘Several 100 cases’ ongoing

Sports Listen

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — FIFA’s ousted ethics prosecutor says “several hundred” cases of wrongdoing in soccer are ongoing.

Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely failed along with German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert to be nominated for re-election by the council headed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Borbely says the “removal was unnecessary and because of that political,” adding it’s a “setback for the fight against corruption.”

Borbely said Wednesday there’s “no period of transition” to the new ethics leadership for the ongoing cases, explaining that “several hundred cases are still pending. We have a lot of ongoing investigations.”

