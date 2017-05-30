Sports Listen

Trending:

What the FY18 budget means to youWhat's stopping cloud migration?Ripple effect to EPA cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Owners of Ali's boyhood…

Owners of Ali’s boyhood home warn of possible closing

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 11:39 pm < a min read
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owners who restored Muhammad Ali’s boyhood home in Kentucky and opened it as a museum say it may have to close because of financial difficulties.

The pink home where Ali — known then as Cassius Clay — dreamed of boxing greatness has drawn more than 10,000 visitors since opening last year in Louisville.

Co-owners George Bochetto and Jared Weiss said Tuesday they have asked the city of Louisville and the Ali Center to help support the landmark.

Bochetto says they have covered the costs to renovate the home and keep it open as a museum. They say a more comprehensive financial and marketing plan is needed.

Advertisement

The first anniversary of Ali’s death is Saturday.

Louisville will honor its hometown champ with a six-week celebration that begins Saturday.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Owners of Ali's boyhood…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver somersaults at NY Aquarium during Fleet Week

Today in History

1922: Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.